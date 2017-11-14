No, Saudi Arabia Did Not Behead Its First Female Robot Citizen

The Duffel Blog article, which has almost 120,000 engagements on Facebook, has been posted by many people who did not realize it is satire. It says Sophia the robot, the world's first robot citizen, was stoned and beheaded because she was "strutting around the city without a male escort, without a hijab, fluttering her plastic eyelashes at married men while expressing opinions of her own."

A look at the Duffel Blog's "about" page shows the website is meant to be comedic.

"We are in no way, shape, or form, a real news outlet. Everything on this website is satirical and the content of this site is a parody of a news organization," the section says.

It also claims the publication was started in 1797 and that it reported on "President John Adams’ $200 per week cocaine habit in March 1799."