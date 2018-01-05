BuzzFeed News

Twitter Lost Its Mind Over This Trump Gorilla Channel Parody

Twitter Lost Its Mind Over This Trump Gorilla Channel Parody

It has come to this.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on January 5, 2018, at 3:07 p.m. ET

In case you haven't heard, there's a book called Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House about President Trump that has Twitter abuzz. There are some pretty explosive allegations in it.

Tasneem N @TasneemN

And this is @PixelatedBoat, a popular comedic account most famous for creating the Milkshake Duck meme.

the gorilla channel thing is a joke @pixelatedboat

Pixelated Boat — or "the gorilla channel this is a joke" as he's now known — posted a joke on Twitter Thursday night. It was a fake excerpt from Fire and Fury, featuring "the gorilla channel."

the gorilla channel thing is a joke @pixelatedboat

People fell for the joke pretty quickly, even though Pixelated Boat tweeted that it's a parody less than two hours later.

Cheri DelBrocco @cdelbrocco

High-profile personalities, like author Eric Garland, tweeted about the gorilla channel like it was real.

Will Sommer @willsommer

He later admitted he fell for the prank.

Eric Garland @ericgarland

He wasn't the only one, though. CBC White House reporter Keith Boag went on the Canadian broadcaster's popular morning show and talked about the fake excerpt.

Twitter: @KeithBoag

Even the day after Pixelated Boat's tweet, people were wondering what is going on.

Farhad Manjoo (feat. Drake) @fmanjoo

Apparently, the first part of the parody was too believable for some.

Jonathan Kay @jonkay

Others said the White House's previous behavior is what made them doubt the excerpt was a joke.

Shaun King @ShaunKing

But mostly, people just wanted the gorilla channel to be real.

Mollie @MZHemingway

And began willing it into existence.

Esquire @esquire

It wasn't long before the gorilla channel became a meme of its own.

Simon Maloy @SimonMaloy

Peter Suderman @petersuderman

Jared Rizzi @JaredRizzi

Some threw it back to Benghazi.

Nick Baumann @NickBaumann

And of course no gorilla joke is complete without a solemn, respectful nod to Harambe.

Connor Finnegan @ConnorFinnegan

It was all hypnotizing to watch.

Abby Ohlheiser @abbyohlheiser

But maybe next time a search of the subject matter and a sober second thought would help.

stacy-marie ishmael @s_m_i

