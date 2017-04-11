Sorry, That United App "Drag And Drop Feature" Update Is Definitely Fake
But they did eliminate some bugs.
After a passenger was dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday, the internet did what it does best and trolled United relentlessly.
One of the jokes photoshopped an app update to say the United app "supports new drag and drop feature."
It quickly got picked up by copycats.
Some people fell for the tweet, while others wondered if it was real.
ADVERTISEMENT
But some simply hoped.
A quick search of United's two-star-rated app shows that while the update is real, the text is fake.
But that didn't stop people from scaring their cats with laughter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Or taking the original tweet as inspiration.
Well, at least Twitter had a good time.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.