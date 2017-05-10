BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Richard Nixon's Library Trolled Everyone With A "Fun Fact" After Trump Fired The FBI Director

news / debunked

Richard Nixon's Library Trolled Everyone With A "Fun Fact" After Trump Fired The FBI Director

"Fun fact."

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 9, 2017, at 8:07 p.m. ET

As news broke of President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, many started tweeting that Nixon was the only other president to fire an FBI director.

So the Richard Nixon Library took the opportunity to correct the record with a "FUN FACT." Nixon never fired the director of the FBI.

FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian
RichardNixonLibrary @NixonLibrary

FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian

Reply Retweet Favorite

The false claim spread like wildfire on the web.

What happened after Nixon fired his FBI director? Historians?
Imani Gandy @AngryBlackLady

What happened after Nixon fired his FBI director? Historians?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nixon also fired the FBI director who was in charge of the Watergate investigation at the time. History is repeating itself. #JamesComey
bэnnydiэgø ☆ @bennydiego

Nixon also fired the FBI director who was in charge of the Watergate investigation at the time. History is repeating itself. #JamesComey

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But in what was dubbed the "Saturday Night Massacre" amid the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon actually dismissed the special prosecutor, Archibald Cox. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus then resigned.

Wikimedia Commons

But at least Twitter took the time to enjoy the trolling.

The Nixon Library is trolling. https://t.co/j2JSwXCTyJ
andrew kaczynski 🤔 @KFILE

The Nixon Library is trolling. https://t.co/j2JSwXCTyJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is a hell of a subtweet https://t.co/ix6mefqajp
Ben Jacobs @Bencjacobs

This is a hell of a subtweet https://t.co/ix6mefqajp

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Trump Has Fired FBI Director James Comey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT