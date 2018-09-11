Morning Update: How To Close The Book On Fake News Fairy Tales

Here's how fake news and other online trash spreads — and what you can do about it. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, Sept. 11.

Evil online fairy tales

Good morning, fellow newsletter lovers, My name is Jane Lytvynenko. I’m a reporter on our digital deception team and I’m here to replace Elamin’s sunny demeanor with a grim peek into our dystopian future. That’s right: We’re going to talk about fake news and other online trash. First, a definition: When people who cover disinformation talk about fake news, we mean completely fabricated stories on websites created to mimic news outlets. Think evil online fairy tales. Enjoy this lighthearted example: