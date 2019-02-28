We Don’t Know If The Momo Challenge Is Real, And That’s The Problem

A YouTube video of Peppa Pig going on a picnic with her family begins like any other episode of the popular kids show. But three minutes into the bright, chipper video, a distorted face with bulging eyes appears and a creepy robotic voice begins speaking.

“Slice your leg and you’ll never meet me,” the voice says. “Slice your wrists and your parents will never see me.”

Another similarly creepy video depicts a slow zoom-in on the character as it sings “Momo is going to kill you.”

Those videos — combined with a wave of reactive media coverage and alarming Facebook posts — have panicked parents and made them concerned that a so-called Momo Challenge could cause their kids to hurt themselves or even commit suicide. Both parents on social media and news coverage of the story say the videos have emotionally traumatized some children.

But despite the flurry of reporting and warnings, it remains unclear how many Momo videos actually exist, whether they have actually caused kids to harm themselves, and just how widespread a phenomenon it is. It’s also possible that media coverage has helped amplify the Momo Challenge into existence, creating a vicious cycle that encouraged people to post more Momo videos, sparked panic, and even caused police departments to issue warnings both about the challenge itself and the media’s promotion of it.

As of now, it’s nearly impossible to find out just how many of those videos were uploaded on YouTube, since the company has taken them down, making it difficult to search for them on the public-facing internet. YouTube told BuzzFeed News it has not seen any evidence of a widespread campaign.

“Contrary to press reports, we’ve not received any recent evidence of videos showing or promoting the Momo challenge on YouTube,” YouTube said. “Content of this kind would be in violation of our policies and removed immediately.”

No Momo content was found on the YouTube Kids app, which curates and filters age-appropriate content, according to the company. YouTube also said that the content on its main platform is largely explaining the Momo Challenge.

“We’re at an inflection point right now where people understand that they can place content on YouTube and generate a media spectacle from doing something controversial,” Joan Donovan, who conducts media manipulation research at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, told BuzzFeed News.

The idea of the Momo Challenge first went viral last year, but it made a return this week when social media posts on Facebook and Twitter, as well as media articles, claimed it’s causing children to self-harm and could lead to suicide. The “challenge” centers around the character Momo — a spindly figure with large dark eyes and a freakishly long grin — that was originally created by a Japanese art studio but took on a new life online.