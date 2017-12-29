If You Get 41/55 On This Quiz, Fake News Didn't Fool You This Year
Find out if you kept your grip on reality after the year we've had.
-
1. First lady Melania Trump has a body double.
It's fake!
This hoax, citing very shaky "evidence," went viral in October. There is no proof Melania Trump has a body double.
-
2. Is the image in this tweet real or fake?
It's real!
Fox News really did run a graphic that said, "Eventually we will get something done," Snopes reports. Trump was talking about the death of the Republican health care bill.
-
3. This photo shows a bear visiting a backyard in Ontario, Canada.
It's fake!
The tweet went viral in October, but it used a stolen photo. The bear is actually from Avon, Connecticut.
-
4. This picture shows a coyote that was mistaken for a dog by a well-meaning family.
It's fake!
This tweet went viral in October, but the photo is from a 2014 Daily Mail story about a family who domesticated Wiley, the coyote in the picture.
-
5. The Richard Nixon Library tweeted that Nixon never fired the director of the FBI after Donald Trump fired James Comey.
It's real!
After Comey's firing, many Twitter users said the only other president to fire an FBI director was Nixon. However, that isn't true and the library tweeted to correct the record.
-
6. Is this image real or fake?
It's real!
Smirnoff's campaign really went there.
-
7. An 83-year-old woman got arrested for training cats to steal from her neighbors.
It's fake mews!
This November hoax had people rooting for the fictional lady, but it's not real.
-
8. The Amtrak train crash in December was caused by members of Antifa, who sabotaged the tracks.
It's fake!
Hours after the deadly disaster, pro-Trump Twitter commentators began baselessly pushing the narrative that the anti-fascist group was responsible before any details emerged.
-
9. A man became a millionaire and got arrested after selling Chuck E. Cheese tokens as bitcoins.
It's fake!
This hoax came at the height of the bitcoin craze, but it was published by a website that labels itself as satire. People still rooted for the man, though.
-
10. This image shows the path Hurricane Irma was supposed to take after making landfall.
It's fake!
Forecast hoaxes became so popular this year that meteorologists had to warn people about them. Real forecasts show only a five-day period.
-
11. This image shows a shark swimming in the street during Hurricane Harvey.
It's fake!
This is a recurring hoax that's been around for years, but it made a comeback in August as Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. This time, people photoshopped a bunch of photos in tribute to Hurricane Shark.
-
12. The woman who witnessed a reporter being "body slammed" by a Republican frontrunner in the spring Montana election later changed her story and discredited accounts of the assault.
It's fake!
A website owned by Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host, published a misleading headline that immediately got picked up by Trump supporters seeking to discredit reports of the assault. However, the witness did not change her story. Instead, she said she's unsure of where the candidates' hands were specifically when the assault took place.
-
13. A strip club in Canada was shut down because of a diarrhea outbreak that was caused by food at the buffet.
It's fake!
This fake news hit from the summer was a copy of a previous viral hoax about a Florida strip club. The story is completely made up.
-
14. This is a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin at G20. The caption says, "the international isolation of Putin, I think, didn't fully work."
It's fake!
This hoax from July was all the rage on the Russian internet. The original photo shows world leaders gathered around an empty chair; Putin was photoshopped in.
-
15. Members of a Norwegian anti-immigrant Facebook group thought the image below showed women in burqas.
It's real!
The same image showing empty bus seats caused a similar uproar in a Swedish anti-immigrant group, too.
-
16. Arby's is another way of saying roast beef.
It's fake!
People on Twitter lost it when they thought they'd learned the name Arby's stands for roast beef. A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed to BuzzFeed News the name comes from the initials of the founders (RB).
-
17. Former secretary of state John Kerry brought his dog Ben to his final press conference.
It's real!
Kerry is known for bringing his dog to work. One reporter joked, “Finally, someone with some intelligence at the podium.”
-
18. After an errant tweet from McDonald's called Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a president," someone unearthed a telegram the fast food restaurant sent to Richard Nixon. It said "retire bitch."
It's fake!
The telegram is a fake, but Fortune magazine fell for the telegram and had to publish a correction.
-
19. Feminists hung a banner on the Kremlin during a protest that said, "National idea — feminism."
It's fake!
The banner was photoshopped, which the activists themselves confirmed. But there really was a protest near the Kremlin in March.
-
20. Rick Perry, the energy secretary, said fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault by keeping the lights on.
It's real!
"But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts. So from the standpoint of how you really affect people's lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it's going to play a positive role," he said in November.
-
21. A man was cremated while taking a nap at the morgue.
It's fake!
This hoax was so popular it went viral twice this year, but it was published by a website that only runs fake stories and labels itself as satire.
-
22. The White House donned rainbow colours for former president Obama's last night in office.
It's fake!
This photo went viral back in January, but the original was taken in 2015.
-
23. Devin Patrick Kelley, the man who opened fire in a Texas church, was a member of the anti-fascist group known as antifa.
It's fake!
This disinformation started circulating within a couple of hours of the deadly shooting. Here's how it spread.
-
24. A Trump official said, “It’s Better For Our Budget If Cancer Patients Die More Quickly.”
It's fake!
A completely made-up quote from Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made the rounds in March and pissed a lot of people off. It was published by a fake news website.
-
25. "Irish mob midgets" went on a crime spree in Boston.
It's fake!
The post was published by a website claiming to be satirical and started spreading in April.
-
26. German police seized 5,000 tablets of ecstasy shaped like Donald Trump's head.
It's real!
Police pulled over a car heading to Hanover and found 5,000 Trump-shaped pills in August.
-
27. A racehorse named Donald Trump was renamed Fake News after being castrated for bad behavior.
It's real!
The horse was castrated for being unable to focus on his work, and had to be re-christened because South Africa's National Horseracing Authority said the horse's name was "problematic".
-
28. Saudi TV censored the German chancellor's hair when airing footage of her visit.
It's fake!
The photoshopped image first appeared on 4chan, and fooled a lot of people.
-
29. Two wealthy Chinese lesbians got married in April, making them the richest couple alive.
It's fake!
This photo was shared by thousands of people, but the women in the photo are members of the South Korean–Chinese band Cosmic Girls, also known as WJSN.
-
30. A top Trump adviser said the bombing of a Minnesota mosque could be a "fake hate crime."
It's real!
Three days after the bombing in August, Sebastian Gorka, a Trump adviser, said that the attack could be a "fake hate crime."
-
31. A little girl told Trump he's "a disgrace to the world."
It's fake!
The man in this viral tweet is actually a Trump impersonator.
-
32. A woman damaged $350,000 worth of artwork, antiques, and other items in her ex-husband's home.
It's real!
Police initially thought they were responding to a robbery, AP reported in May, but then found out the house was owned by the woman's former husband.
-
33. In the wake of several scandals, Uber took steps to change its corporate culture. One of those steps was renaming its War Room to the Peace Room.
It's real!
Yes, the company renamed the War Room the Peace Room in June.
-
34. The Washington Redskins changed their name to the Washington Redhawks.
It's fake!
This fake news was part of a campaign by Rising Hearts, a women-led Indigenous group based in Washington. Their goal was to show how easy it would be to change the name from what's today considered a racial slur.
-
35. Far-right YouTube personalities got a boat to stop refugees from reaching Europe.
It's real!
Far-right media personalities took extraordinary measures to stop migrants from getting to Italy. They shot flares at migrant boats and acquired a ship to take matters into their own hands. Here's the full story from August.
-
36. Former FBI director James Comey tweeted that "the pee tape is real."
It's fake!
The tweet looked like a goodbye statement from the newly fired official. It was a joke, but some people mistook it for the real deal.
-
37. Is this image real or fake?
It's real!
That's the banner MSNBC went with during Sean Spicer's disastrous press conference in April.
-
38. Donald Trump said he took days to call the president of Mexico after the deadly earthquake in September because he had bad reception.
It's real!
Trump blamed bad cell service for his waiting three days to call Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
-
39. A dude died after smoking meth and having sex with a crocodile.
It's fake!
This story was published by a fake news website and it's not true. Sorry.
-
40. People chanted "Donald Trump, we love you" after the June London Bridge attack.
It's fake!
In the aftermath of the attack, an old video passed off as recent made the rounds among Trump supporters.
-
41. A man who said he was stabbed for his "neo-Nazi haircut" actually stabbed himself accidentally.
It's real!
The man first said he was stabbed by a black man because he looked like a neo-Nazi, but after investigating police said Joshua Witt stabbed himself.
-
42. A Spanish woman faked being blind for 28 years to avoid social interactions.
Its fake!
The viral hoax started in a satirical Spanish-language publication and then made the rounds on unreliable English-language websites.
-
43. This is Obama's official White House portrait.
It's fake!
Many people were obsessed with the troll potential of Obama's official portrait showing him in a beige suit and believed the photo. However, a spokesperson for the former president told BuzzFeed News that the image is NOT Obama's official White House portrait.
-
44. Seth Rogen messaged Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to tell Donald Trump to step down.
It's real!
Rogen sent Trump Jr. direct messages on Twitter in February and posted screenshots.
-
45. Thousands of participants came out for a pro-Trump, anti-Trudeau rally in Canada's capital in June.
It's fake!
Ottawa police told BuzzFeed News the rally had 300 to 400 people. US pro-Trump publications greatly exaggerated the number.
-
46. Radio host Alex Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his children because he had a big bowl of chili for lunch.
It's real!
During a deposition for his custody trial in April, Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his kids because he "had a big bowl of chili for lunch."
-
47. After the New York Times wrote an article about Russia labeling articles it doesn't like "fake news," Russia labeled that article fake news.
It's real!
Russia created a website to expose Western fake news about the country, but it mostly includes unfavourable articles. The New York Times covered the new site and itself got labeled as "fake news."
-
48. Bruce Willis spoke in support of President Trump in a Jimmy Fallon interview.
It's fake!
This hoax has been around since Willis went on Fallon's show in 2015, but the actor did not speak about his political affiliations.
-
49. Malaysian authorities said the woman they arrested for killing Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's half-brother was tricked into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank.
It's real!
The Guardian reported in February that the 25-year-old suspect was paid to be involved in pranks like "convincing men to close their eyes and spray them with water," the report said. Kim Jong-nam was the last target and the woman was unaware that there was a dangerous substance in the water.
-
50. This photo shows a guy who died while masturbating during the volcano eruption in Pompeii.
It's fake!
The man's pose has nothing to do with the activity he was engaged in before dying, according to a volcanologist who studies the Pompeii victims. Bodies were frequently distorted by heat from the lava.
-
51. Russian state media outlets were told by the Kremlin to stop fawning over Donald Trump.
It's real!
Bloomberg reported in February that state-run media outlets were told by the Kremlin to pipe down about Trump.
-
52. A scene in a gay porn movie featured anti-Trump foreplay.
It's fake!
The captions are not real. The scene is from Soap Studs 2, and the official synopsis says, “Brenner Bolton has a devious plan to steal Noah Jones’ family wealth, and it begins with a quick lay.”
-
53. Melania Trump's Twitter account liked a tweet that jokingly talked about the "wall" Donald Trump had built between him and the first lady.
It's real!
The first lady's account definitely liked that tweet.
-
54. Sean Spicer posted this status after he said Hitler did not use chemical weapons.
It's fake!
Spicer apologized for his comments in April after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them.
-
55. A man is suing an airline for serving him sparkling wine instead of champagne.
It's real!
Canadian Daniel Macduff launched a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing for advertising "champagne service" but providing an inferior sparkling wine on board, the National Post reported in October.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.