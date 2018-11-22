Far-Right Media Personality Laura Loomer Was Suspended From Twitter

Far-right personality Laura Loomer, known for spreading hoaxes and feeding false conspiracy theories, was suspended from Twitter on Wednesday. The suspension comes after Loomer tweeted a series of anti-Muslim falsehoods about Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee who is one of two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Twitter wouldn't say whether the suspension is temporary or permanent, telling BuzzFeed News it does not comment on individual accounts. Loomer had more than a quarter of a million followers on the platform.

In a video posted to YouTube, Loomer said she was "suspended for telling the truth" in her tweet about Omar. The tweet baselessly and falsely implied Omar was against Jewish people and women but supports female genital mutilation and "Sharia." Loomer said she was told she was in violation of Twitter's hateful conduct policy. In the video she pleaded for Donald Trump to "do something," and said she plans to sue the social media company.