That Story About A Coyote Being Mistaken For A Dog Is Not Real

Even Seth Rogen fell for this one.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 17, 2017, at 4:55 p.m. ET

A tweet about a coyote being mistaken for a dog has gone viral, but the story isn't real.

Twitter: @AllisonPohle

The photo is from a 2014 Daily Mail story about a family that domesticated Wiley, the coyote in the picture.

dailymail.co.uk

The original poster later apologized for tweeting the fake after someone pointed out the Daily Mail story.

Twitter: @AllisonPohle

But it was too late. The tweet had already racked up tons of engagement and been retweeted by Seth Rogen, who has over 7 million followers.

Twitter: @Sethrogen
Many people who retweeted the story were all about the look on the coyote's face.

Twitter: @martian_munk
Twitter: @aj_macready

Others suspected it was fake but hoped it was real.

Twitter: @AnthonyMorley12

Want to avoid falling for a viral image? Before you share, right click on the photo and select "search Google for image" to bring up other instances where it appears online.

