news / quiz

If You Get Less Than 3/7 You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Can you cut through viral internet BS?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on January 6, 2017, at 3:17 p.m. ET

  1. 1. We've discovered a new organ, the mesentery, in the human body.

    The Lancet / University of Limerick / Via thelancet.com
    It's fake!

    There is a mesentery in your body, but we've known about it for a long time (since at least 1885) and it is not classified as an organ just yet. Whether it should be classified as such is currently a debate in scientific communities.

  2. 2. In France, it's illegal to answer your email after work hours.

    Getty Images
    It's fake!

    Much like the kerfuffle over similar headlines in 2014, this story is fake. There is a proposed bill that talks about employees' rights to diconnect, but it doesn't mention email.

  3. 3. Someone vandalized the Hollywood sign to say Hollyweed on New Year's Eve.

    Getty Images
    It's real!

    Countless tweets and local media reports confirm: Hollyweed was real.

  4. 4. Los Angeles will help fund legal aid for residents facing deportation.

    Getty Images
    It's real!

    LA is joining other cities across America in paying for legal council of undocumented immigrants facing deportation. Los Angeles has set aside $10 million.

  5. 5. Australian authorities saved 20 koalas being sex-trafficked in underground animal brothels.

    Getty Images
    It's fake!

    Versions of this story have been floating around since 2014, as Snopes reports, but none of them have any truth to them.

  6. 6. The Washington Post Express printed the wrong symbol for women on its front page.

    Twitter/@samthielman
    It's real!

    The newspaper later apologized and tweeted the correct cover, but not before getting roasted on Twitter.

  7. 7. Target has Sharia-compliant checkout lanes where you cannot bring pork or alcohol

    Getty Images
    It's fake!

    The rumor started when a sign for the lanes popped up on a blog, Snopes reports, but it was photoshopped.

