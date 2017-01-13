If You Get Less Than 3/7 You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Can you cut through viral internet BS?
-
Scientists put together a list of animals that fart and puke.RealFake
It's real!
After someone on Twitter asked if snakes fart, scientists compiled a spreadsheet and responded with examples of animals with gassy bodily functions.
-
The now-infamous Trump dossier, a document circulated among Washington officials, originated as a hoax on 4chan messaging boards.RealFake
It's fake!
Users on Twitter and 4chan have claimed they spread the dossier as a hoax, but the source is understood to be a former British intelligence officer.
-
A C-SPAN broadcast was interrupted by RT, a Russian state-run TV channel.RealFake
It's real!
C-SPAN’s online feed briefly had music from an RT channel playing, although the broadcast was uninterrupted on television. C-SPAN said it’s possible the issue was with routing signals.
-
Meryl Streep mocked a person with a disability on a late-night talk show.RealFake
It's fake!
After Meryl Streep used her Golden Globe lifetime achievement award speech to denounce hateful and divisive politics, a lot of hoaxes about the actor began making their rounds. This is one of them, according to Snopes. Streep did not mock a disabled reporter.
-
Meryl Streep got fired from a "Happy Days" remake after her Golden Globes award speech.RealFake
It's fake!
Not only was Meryl Steep not fired from the revival, Snopes reports there are no plans for a revival in the first place.
-
Meryl Streep cheered when Roman Polanski, a director accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the 70s, received an Academy Award.RealFake
It's real!
The video of the actor applauding was circulated online as evidence of Streep being hypocritical after her Golden Globes speech.
-
Someone cut out a giant block of ice with a fox inside after the animal drowned in a river.TrueFalse
It's true!
The fox fell through the ice in Germany and is now being put on dispay outside a hotel.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.