If You Get Less Than 3/7 You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Can you cut through viral internet BS?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 3:23 p.m. ET

  1. Scientists put together a list of animals that fart and puke.

    It's real!

    After someone on Twitter asked if snakes fart, scientists compiled a spreadsheet and responded with examples of animals with gassy bodily functions.

  2. The now-infamous Trump dossier, a document circulated among Washington officials, originated as a hoax on 4chan messaging boards.

    It's fake!

    Users on Twitter and 4chan have claimed they spread the dossier as a hoax, but the source is understood to be a former British intelligence officer.

  3. A C-SPAN broadcast was interrupted by RT, a Russian state-run TV channel.

    It's real!

    C-SPAN’s online feed briefly had music from an RT channel playing, although the broadcast was uninterrupted on television. C-SPAN said it’s possible the issue was with routing signals.

  4. Meryl Streep mocked a person with a disability on a late-night talk show.

    It's fake!

    After Meryl Streep used her Golden Globe lifetime achievement award speech to denounce hateful and divisive politics, a lot of hoaxes about the actor began making their rounds. This is one of them, according to Snopes. Streep did not mock a disabled reporter.

  5. Meryl Streep got fired from a "Happy Days" remake after her Golden Globes award speech.

    It's fake!

    Not only was Meryl Steep not fired from the revival, Snopes reports there are no plans for a revival in the first place.

  6. Meryl Streep cheered when Roman Polanski, a director accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the 70s, received an Academy Award.

    It's real!

    The video of the actor applauding was circulated online as evidence of Streep being hypocritical after her Golden Globes speech.

  7. Someone cut out a giant block of ice with a fox inside after the animal drowned in a river.

    It's true!

    The fox fell through the ice in Germany and is now being put on dispay outside a hotel.

