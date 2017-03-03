If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Don't Russia through this.
-
Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC waved Russian flags with "Trump" written on them.RealFake
It's real!
Pranksters passed out Russian flags with "Trump" written on them to the crowd, even speaking to them with a fake Russian accent. Security removed the pranksters and had to collect all the flags they handed out.
-
According to private intelligence reports, the source of White House leaks is Donald Trump's unsecured Android phone.RealFake
It's fake!
The story was published by Seattle Tribune, a known fake news website, Snopes reports. The agencies mentioned in the story are completely made up, as is the story itself.
-
Jeff Sessions, the American Attorney General, had to recuse himself from overseeing the Russian hacking inquiry after failing to disclose his own communication with the Russian ambassador.RealFake
It's real!
Sessions recused himself from all federal investigations into the election after the Washington Post revealed he made false claims during his confirmation hearing about meeting with the Russians.
-
After the New York Times wrote an article about Russia labelling articles it doesn't like "fake news," Russia labelled that article fake news.RealFake
It's real!
Russia created a website to expose western fake news about the country, but it mostly includes unfavourable articles. The New York Times covered the new site and got labelled as "fake news."
-
Whoopi Goldberg said the Navy Seal widow who was honoured during Trump's speech to Congress was “looking for attention.”RealFake
It's fake!
The hoax was posted on The Underground Report, a fake news website created by a 27-year-old American living in Costa Rica. It quickly spread across the web, but there's no truth to it.
-
Newly released Wikileaks documents show Republican Senator John McCain asked Russians for campaign donations when running for president in 2008, which is illegal.RealFake
It's fake!
Wikileaks did release a document showing McCain's team sent a letter to the Russian envoy asking for donations, but that leak took place in October 2008, Snopes reports. The campaign said the letter was sent by mistake and the whole matter was considered settled years ago, until a slew of hyperpartisan sites brought it back up last month.
-
Donald Trump signed an executive order giving everyone over 65 a $4,106 cheque to help relieve the Social Security income increase from the Obama era.RealFake
It's fake!
The story was published by Last Line of Defense, a website known to spread disinformation, Snopes reports. It even has a disclaimer warning readers against taking it seriously.
-
