If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz, You Are A Fake News–Fighting Superhero
This week we have stories about a fake moon, global warming, and Ariana Grande.
-
Pete Davidson sent intimate pictures of Ariana Grande to Mac Miller.
It's fake!
The false rumor went viral, but it cited a TMZ report that didn't exist.
-
Global warming is expected to lead to a rise in beer prices.
It's real!
Droughts and heat waves are expected to make barley crops more scarce, according to a recent study.
-
A competitive barefoot runner demanded his neighbors sweep up fallen acorns.
It's fake!
Many publications published this story without questioning it, but the original poster admitted to BuzzFeed News that it was a hoax.
-
A city in China wants to launch a fake moon into space.
It's real!
The city of Chengdu wants to launch a fake moon that would be eight times brighter than the real moon and would help eliminate the need for street lights, Asia Times reports.
-
Students are threatening to cut off their testicles if Trump builds a wall on the border with Mexico.
It's fake!
This is a zombie hoax that has been going viral intermittently for over a year. It's part of a network of websites that spread spam content, Lead Stories reports, and BuzzFeed News debunked this same story last year.
-
Kim and Kanye are going their separate ways.
It's fake!
Elle magazine tweeted this fake story with a link to an American voter registration website as a nod to a recent internet meme that has been tricking people into registering. Elle later apologized for spreading the fake.
-
After breaking into a woman's home, a man cooked scrambled eggs, took a bath, and washed his clothes.
It's real!
The woman said he wouldn't leave until his clothes finished drying, Waay31 reports.
-
