If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Sharpen your BS-detecting skills
-
A man lost his testicles while trying to fill a scuba tank with marijuana smoke.RealFake
It's fake!
As The Associated Press reports, there haven't been any incidents of the kind reported in the last five years.
-
Donald Trump blinked the lights in the White House to show Fox and Friends that he tuned in.RealFake
It's fake!
The effect of lights blinking is artificial, they said later in the segment.
-
A truck filled with skittles was headed to a cattle farm before it turned over and spilled the candy all over the road. Livestock is sometimes fed candy for the carbs.RealFake
It's real!
A farmer told Fox News the practice goes back decades.
-
People in Norway want to give Finland a mountain peak for the country's anniversary.RealFake
It's real!
Mount Halti is located along the border of the two countries. For the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence from Russia, Norway wants to gift Finland the peak.
-
Former Secretary of State John Kerry brought his dog Ben to the his final press conference.RealFake
It's real!
Kerry is known for bringing his dog to work. One reporter joked, “Finally, someone with some intelligence at the podium.”
-
Obama patted Melania Trump on the butt during inauguration.RealFake
It's fake!
A photograph of Obama touching Melania Trump's butt spread on Twitter and right-wing sites, but it was just bad photoshop.
-
The White House released a photo where President Trump's hands were photoshopped to look bigger.RealFake
It's fake!
These are two different photos and there is no evidence of alteration.
-
