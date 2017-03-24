BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Let's do this.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 5:19 p.m. ET

  1. A bus stop ad in London was replaced by a poster of the union jack burning.

    Twitter / @paulpavli28
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Police told BuzzFeed News this was not part of an "authorized event" and are currently investigating.

    It's real!

  2. A Trump cabinet member said, "It's better for our budget if cancer patients die more quickly."

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story spread widely on Facebook, but it was a hoax that originated from a fake news site.

    It's fake!

  3. Is this telegram real or fake?

    Twitter / @mattomic
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The creator told BuzzFeed News it was originally meant as a joke, but some thought it was real, including Fortune magazine.

    It's fake!

  4. While attempting to cross the road, a turkey crashed through a tractor-trailer's windshield and succumbed to its injuries.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The truck driver only had minor injuries, AP reports, but the turkey is no longer with us.

    It's real!

  5. Is this announcement in the London underground real or fake?

    Twitter / MalCPD
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The sign was created by a fake tube sign generator, but many, many people fell for it. Here's how to tell when you're looking at a fake tube sign.

    It's fake!

  6. A man wearing a leopard-print robe, a black mask, orange Croc's, and orange gloves successfully held up a McDonald's wielding nothing but a hairbrush.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction. As AP reports, the man stole $130 in cash, which has since been recovered.

    It's real!

  7. A dog survived after firefighters spent 20 minutes performing mouth-to-snout resuscitation.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And those men are heroes, AP reports.

    It's real!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT