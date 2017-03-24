If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Let's do this.
-
A bus stop ad in London was replaced by a poster of the union jack burning.RealFake
It's real!
Police told BuzzFeed News this was not part of an "authorized event" and are currently investigating.
-
A Trump cabinet member said, "It's better for our budget if cancer patients die more quickly."RealFake
It's fake!
The story spread widely on Facebook, but it was a hoax that originated from a fake news site.
-
Is this telegram real or fake?RealFake
It's fake!
The creator told BuzzFeed News it was originally meant as a joke, but some thought it was real, including Fortune magazine.
-
While attempting to cross the road, a turkey crashed through a tractor-trailer's windshield and succumbed to its injuries.RealFake
It's real!
The truck driver only had minor injuries, AP reports, but the turkey is no longer with us.
-
Is this announcement in the London underground real or fake?RealFake
It's fake!
The sign was created by a fake tube sign generator, but many, many people fell for it. Here's how to tell when you're looking at a fake tube sign.
-
A man wearing a leopard-print robe, a black mask, orange Croc's, and orange gloves successfully held up a McDonald's wielding nothing but a hairbrush.RealFake
It's real!
Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction. As AP reports, the man stole $130 in cash, which has since been recovered.
-
A dog survived after firefighters spent 20 minutes performing mouth-to-snout resuscitation.RealFake
It's real!
And those men are heroes, AP reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.