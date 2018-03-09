Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit
This week there are stories about Alexa, Melania Trump, and a curious use for a burger.
1. Is this Olive Garden cease-and-desist letter to a parody Seinfeld account real or fake?
It's fake!
In a statement to Business Insider, Olive Garden said it did not send the letter. They tweeted the same thing in response to the original Seinfeld tweet.
2. A 32-year-old woman refuses to leave her college dormitory despite no longer being a student.
It's real!
The college said they have been forced to take legal action against the former student who owes them $94,000.
3. Conspiracy theorists "Side Thorn" and "Conspiracy Granny" were arrested for harassing survivors of the Sutherland Springs shooting.
It's real!
The couple, who falsely believe the shooting was a hoax, told one man that his daughter did not exist .
4. Melania Trump plagiarized a part of her Women's Month speech from Michelle Obama.
It's fake!
Neither woman has said the quotes attributed to them in the meme, Snopes reports.
5. Alexa, the Amazon Echo assistant, is spontaneously laughing.
It's real!
Amazon said in a statement that it's "working to fix it," so hold off on those robot apocalypse preparations.
6. A man was kicked out of McDonald's for putting his penis in a burger and yelling "THIS IS REAL MEAT, YOU FUCKERS!"
It's fake!
The English-language story was published on the website 8shit, but originated on a satirical Spanish website, Lead Stories reports.
7. The website Factcheck.org had to fact-check a claim that said they exposed the fact-checking website Snopes.com's liberal bias.
It's real!
Factcheck.org had to debunk a hoax about itself.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
