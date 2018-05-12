BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz You're A Fake News–Fighting Superhero

news / quiz / debunked

If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz You're A Fake News–Fighting Superhero

From babies drinking beer to an ear being grown on a soldier's arm, can you separate the real from the fake?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 12, 2018, at 4:02 a.m. ET

Posted on May 11, 2018, at 9:45 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Is this photo of a fish real or fake?

    South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a photo of this fish with human-looking teeth to its Facebook page and people are unsettled.

  2. 2. This is a real photo of drag queen Divine giving Donald Trump the side-eye.

    Twitter: @MyDaughtersArmy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's two different photos. HoaxEye reports that the photograph of Trump was taken after Divine died.

  3. 3. Army doctors grew an ear transplant in a soldier's forearm.

    buzzfeed.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true!

    A soldier lost her ear in a car crash, so surgeons grew a new one inside her arm and recently completed the transplant.

  4. 4. This is a real vintage Heineken ad.

    Twitter: @historylvrsclub
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Snopes reports that this image is fake. It was created for a photoshop contest.

  5. 5. McDonald's has discontinued the Big Mac.

    abcnews-us.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story was published to a copycat ABC News site, but it's fake, Lead Stories reports.

  6. 6. Pope Francis said gun owners can't call themselves Christians.

    nyeveningnews.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This story was originally published by an unreliable website and took the pope's words out of context multiple times, PolitiFact reports.

  7. 7. Michelle Wolf was fired by Comedy Central for her White House Correspondents' Dinner remarks and the company issued an apology to Sarah Sanders.

    Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It fake!

    It was originally published on a website that labels itself as satire, PolitiFact reports.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT