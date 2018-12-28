29 Hoaxes We Debunked In 2018

BuzzFeed News

The tweet implied, without any proof, that the prosecutor Republican senators retained to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford stopped asking Kavanaugh questions because she had determined that he lied.

The tweet falsely sourced the information to the Wall Street Journal and was soon amplified by reporters and commentators on Twitter, racking up thousands of retweets and likes. After the falsehood spread, the editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, Matt Murray, tweeted a warning about unsourced claims.