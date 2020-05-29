We're Keeping A Running List Of Hoaxes And Misleading Posts About The Minneapolis Protests
As thousands protest the death of George Floyd, BuzzFeed News is debunking the hoaxes and disinformation that have been spreading online.
The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer who used a knee chokehold on him, has sparked protests all over the country. As they gained traction, so did online hoaxes and disinformation about them. BuzzFeed News is keeping a running list of the false and misleading information.
Before passing on any online rumor, take the time to verify it. This can be done by checking how recently an account has been created, keeping a close eye on information from news outlets, or searching online to find another source.
1. TikTok is not blocking hashtags related to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd. The company said it's a bug affecting "words at random." A search of TikTok confirms that the issue has since been fixed.
2. A photo showing a McDonald's on fire is not from the Minnesota protests. It shows a restaurant that burned down in Pennsylvania in 2016. The account looks like a news organization but describes itself as a parody account in the bio.
3. There are unverified claims that a man filmed smashing the widows of an auto business in Minnesota is a member of the local police department. The St. Paul Police Department denied that the man in the video is the employee identified. As of now, the man's identity remains unconfirmed. We will continue to monitor for updates.
4. This tweet, claiming that the poster's brother went missing amid the protests in Minnesota, is false. It garnered over 30,000 retweets, and the person running the account later admitted they don't know the man in the photo.
The person behind the account told BuzzFeed News in a direct message that they did not expect the tweet to get so much traction.
“I apologize to everyone that I potentially worried or caused any work to help find my ‘missing brother’ and that I never intended it to get such a wide range of people finding it from the start of my tweet,” he said. He declined to reveal his identity except to say he's 16 years old and living in the US.
5. This is another false post about someone's relative going missing in Minnesota. The man pictured is the late Charles Chamblis, a Minnesota photographer who captured "the best of black life" in the state, according to the Star Tribune.
6. This video does not show an explosion inside a police precinct in Minneapolis. It shows the explosion that occurred in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin in 2015.
7. This does not show a fire at a Walmart in Minneapolis. It shows a burning apartment building in that city.
8. Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who used a knee chokehold on George Floyd, was arrested and charged with third degree-murder and manslaughter. This tweet falsely claims he was only placed in protective custody.
9. This image is from the Ferguson protests of 2014, not Minneapolis. It was known as the "peace train" and was not stolen from a mall then, either.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
