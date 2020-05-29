The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer who used a knee chokehold on him, has sparked protests all over the country . As they gained traction, so did online hoaxes and disinformation about them. BuzzFeed News is keeping a running list of the false and misleading information.

Hi. I'm keeping track of any disinformation, hoaxes, or out-of-context photos and videos about the Minneapolis protests. If you see something, send it to me. My DMs are open and my email is jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com

Before passing on any online rumor, take the time to verify it. This can be done by checking how recently an account has been created, keeping a close eye on information from news outlets, or searching online to find another source.

4. This tweet, claiming that the poster's brother went missing amid the protests in Minnesota, is false. It garnered over 30,000 retweets, and the person running the account later admitted they don't know the man in the photo.

The person behind the account told BuzzFeed News in a direct message that they did not expect the tweet to get so much traction.

“I apologize to everyone that I potentially worried or caused any work to help find my ‘missing brother’ and that I never intended it to get such a wide range of people finding it from the start of my tweet,” he said. He declined to reveal his identity except to say he's 16 years old and living in the US.