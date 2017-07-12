German Conservatives Created A Fake Tweet From Merkel's Key Opponent

The headline over the second, fake tweet says, "What Martin Schulz is up to." The text of the tweet reads, "We don’t think that left extremism is a huge deal. That’s why we want to govern with their advocates after September."

The caption posted alongside the image criticized Schultz for the second tweet. "Martin Schulz distanced himself from the left-wing extremism over the weekend in Hamburg, but wants to form a new coalition with the defenders of these madmen in autumn. We must prevent this together!"