Here Is The Misinformation Being Spread About The Florida School Shooting

After the Manchester attack in 2017, this image of TheReportOfTheWeek was circulated in a similar hoax.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News after the 2017 attack, ReportOfTheWeek (real name John) said he received messages from friends and family to make sure he was safe.

"It only increased when several major news networks picked up on the fake information and broadcast it as factual. It frustrated and saddened me to see that this fake news got so much attention that could have been directed to those who were actually missing, but I understand that when events are developing, the situation can be very confusing."