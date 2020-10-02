Here's A Running List Of False And Misleading Information About Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, they announced early Friday morning.

In light of the diagnosis, false information, fake screenshots, and deceptively edited videos have been circulating online. We're keeping a running list.

Before passing on any online rumor to your friends and family, take the time to verify it. This can be done by checking how recently an account has been created, keeping a close eye on information from news outlets, or searching online to find another source.