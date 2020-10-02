Here's A Running List Of False And Misleading Information About Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis
A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis, and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, they announced early Friday morning.
In light of the diagnosis, false information, fake screenshots, and deceptively edited videos have been circulating online. We're keeping a running list.
Before passing on any online rumor to your friends and family, take the time to verify it. This can be done by checking how recently an account has been created, keeping a close eye on information from news outlets, or searching online to find another source.
How to read this post:
UNVERIFIED: Claims that have no concrete evidence either confirming or refuting them. This type of claim has either no sources or no evidence, and is based on conjecture with no original reporting behind it. Treat this kind of information with healthy skepticism and wait to see how it develops.
MISLEADING: Posts that take a real event out of context, for example: miscaptioning a video or photo from the protests. This can also include images that are presented at a deceptive angle or descriptions that cherry-pick facts. Avoid spreading or engaging with this type of post.
FALSE: Reporters or reliable sources with direct knowledge have contradicted this information on the record, or it is refuted by unimpeachable evidence. Examples include images or videos filmed at a different time or location but presented as recent, demonstrably false claims, and websites masquerading as news outlets publishing untrue information.
1. The deployment of "doomsday planes" had nothing to do with Trump's diagnosis.
According to the US Strategic Command, it was part of a preplanned mission.
2. There is no evidence that the diagnosis is inaccurate or fake. Here's more on what we know about the transmission and diagnosis.
3. A misleadingly edited video implies Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had a positive diagnosis before Trump did. Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. The video is taken from a Sept. 30 rally appearance.
4. Yes, Trump has called the coronavirus a "hoax" before. The president has also repeatedly downplayed COVID-19.
5. A fake email from the Trump reelection campaign is circulating online. The $421 million number in the screenshot is a reference to a New York Times report on the president's taxes.
6. Beware of accounts impersonating news organizations and spreading false information.
7. While treatments for the coronavirus have improved, there's no evidence that the virus has evolved to have milder effects. Thousands of people are still dying every day.
8. Trump didn't tweet that he would "never contract COVID-19." Several versions of the fake tweet are circulating.
9. No, The Simpsons did not predict Trump's death in office. This hoax has been around since at least 2017.
10. This isn't accurate. According to the White House chief of staff, the president has "mild symptoms."
11. Yes, the Sept. 18 tweet saying Trump will get the coronavirus in October is real. Speculation about the president getting sick has been widespread throughout the pandemic. There's also no evidence to suggest his results are fake or inaccurate.
