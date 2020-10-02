 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's A Running List Of False And Misleading Information About Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's A Running List Of False And Misleading Information About Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis, and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Picture of Jane Lytvynenko Jane Lytvynenko BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 2, 2020, at 4:38 p.m. ET

Posted on October 2, 2020, at 12:05 p.m. ET

President Trump looks at his mask.
Jim Watson / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, they announced early Friday morning.

In light of the diagnosis, false information, fake screenshots, and deceptively edited videos have been circulating online. We're keeping a running list.

Before passing on any online rumor to your friends and family, take the time to verify it. This can be done by checking how recently an account has been created, keeping a close eye on information from news outlets, or searching online to find another source.

See any mis/disinfo about the Trump coronavirus diagnosis? @ me
Jane Lytvynenko @JaneLytv

See any mis/disinfo about the Trump coronavirus diagnosis? @ me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

How to read this post:

UNVERIFIED: Claims that have no concrete evidence either confirming or refuting them. This type of claim has either no sources or no evidence, and is based on conjecture with no original reporting behind it. Treat this kind of information with healthy skepticism and wait to see how it develops.

MISLEADING: Posts that take a real event out of context, for example: miscaptioning a video or photo from the protests. This can also include images that are presented at a deceptive angle or descriptions that cherry-pick facts. Avoid spreading or engaging with this type of post.

FALSE: Reporters or reliable sources with direct knowledge have contradicted this information on the record, or it is refuted by unimpeachable evidence. Examples include images or videos filmed at a different time or location but presented as recent, demonstrably false claims, and websites masquerading as news outlets publishing untrue information.

1. The deployment of "doomsday planes" had nothing to do with Trump's diagnosis.

Twitter

According to the US Strategic Command, it was part of a preplanned mission.

Regarding news of observed flight of the E-6B “doomsday plane” last night, I’m told: “I can confirm these flights were pre-planned missions. Any timing to the President’s announcement is purely coincidental." -Karen Singer U.S. Strategic Command Chief of Media Operations
Jim Sciutto @jimsciutto

Regarding news of observed flight of the E-6B “doomsday plane” last night, I’m told: “I can confirm these flights were pre-planned missions. Any timing to the President’s announcement is purely coincidental." -Karen Singer U.S. Strategic Command Chief of Media Operations

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

2. There is no evidence that the diagnosis is inaccurate or fake. Here's more on what we know about the transmission and diagnosis.

Twitter

3. A misleadingly edited video implies Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had a positive diagnosis before Trump did. Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. The video is taken from a Sept. 30 rally appearance.

Twitter

4. Yes, Trump has called the coronavirus a "hoax" before. The president has also repeatedly downplayed COVID-19.

View this video on YouTube
Youtube

5. A fake email from the Trump reelection campaign is circulating online. The $421 million number in the screenshot is a reference to a New York Times report on the president's taxes.

Screenshot / Twitter

6. Beware of accounts impersonating news organizations and spreading false information.

Screenshot / Twitter / @coverageyouneed

7. While treatments for the coronavirus have improved, there's no evidence that the virus has evolved to have milder effects. Thousands of people are still dying every day.

Twitter / @drdavidsamadi

8. Trump didn't tweet that he would "never contract COVID-19." Several versions of the fake tweet are circulating.

Twitter / @Seinfeld2000

9. No, The Simpsons did not predict Trump's death in office. This hoax has been around since at least 2017.

Twitter / @nohowsgeorge

10. This isn't accurate. According to the White House chief of staff, the president has "mild symptoms."

Twitter / @jackposobiec

11. Yes, the Sept. 18 tweet saying Trump will get the coronavirus in October is real. Speculation about the president getting sick has been widespread throughout the pandemic. There's also no evidence to suggest his results are fake or inaccurate.

Twitter / @JohnCammo

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.


BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT