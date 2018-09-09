Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit
This week we have stories about Nike, Nike, algae, and then more Nike.
The University of Alabama cut ties with Nike over the Colin Kaepernick deal.
It’s fake!
The hoax spread as a fake screenshot of a CBS story on Facebook, but it’s not true, Snopes reports.
A man injured himself by burning Nike shoes on his feet in protest of the company choosing Kaepernick as the face of their new campaign.
It’s fake!
The article was first posted on a self-described satirical website and then copied by another site made to look like USA Today, Snopes reports.
In Japan, a company selling prank finger slicers accidentally sold real retractable knives.
It’s real!
Japan’s equivalent of the dollar store sold real retractable knives instead of fake ones, Gizmodo reports, but there have been no known injuries so far.
Nike lost an $80 million contract with the government because of the Kaepernick deal.
It’s fake!
The article was posted on a website that describes itself as satirical but often spreads hoaxes, Snopes reports.
A feminist blogger in Russia has been charged for inciting hate toward men.
It’s real!
The woman is facing a five-year prison sentence, the Moscow Times reports.
Michael Jordan resigned from the Nike board and disallowed the company to sell Air Jordans.
It’s fake!
The article, which has over 800,000 engagements on Facebook, came from a website that frequently spreads fake news, PolitiFact reports.
A man jumped into a canal to run away from police but then asked for their help because of toxic algae.
It’s real!
The man was pulled over for speeding, according to local police, who rescued him from the algae.
