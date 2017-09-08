Take This Quiz To Find Out If You're Falling For Fake News About Hurricane Irma
There have been a lot of hoaxes out there.
1. Sharks were lifted into hurricane Irma as it moved across the Atlantic ocean.
It's fake!
The hoax about sharks shows up during many natural disasters, but it's not true.
2. This is a video of St Martins in the aftermath of Irma.
It's fake!
It's actually a video from a July earthquake in Tibet.
3. This is a video of hurricane Irma hitting Barbados.
It's fake!
This is actually a 2016 video of a tornado, but the hoax has been viewed over 31 million times on Facebook.
4. This is a video of goats getting evacuated in preparation for Irma.
It's real!
A local ABC affiliate posted the video on their Facebook page.
5. This is what the Sint Maarten airport looked like after Irma hit.
It's fake!
The image is actually of the Los Cabos airport in Mexico after a 2014 hurricane.
6. The PETS act, passed after Katrina, requires hotels to take in pets during emergency situations.
It's fake!
The PETS act urged local authorities to take animals into account during rescue efforts, but it does not require private businesses like hotels to take them in. You can see the FEMA instruction on pet care during emergencies here, and find pet-friendly businesses here.
7. Hurricane Irma is so strong it's about to be designated a Category 6 storm.
It's fake!
The Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale only rates hurricanes from 1 to 5, with 5 being the strongest. "Once you say catastrophic and there's near complete damage, why do you need a 6?" Dennis Feltgen, a spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, told CBC news.
