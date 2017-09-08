BuzzFeed News

Take This Quiz To Find Out If You're Falling For Fake News About Hurricane Irma

There have been a lot of hoaxes out there.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 8, 2017, at 5:24 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Sharks were lifted into hurricane Irma as it moved across the Atlantic ocean.

    facebook.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The hoax about sharks shows up during many natural disasters, but it's not true.

    It's fake!

  2. 2. This is a video of St Martins in the aftermath of Irma.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    facebook.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's actually a video from a July earthquake in Tibet.

    It's fake!

  3. 3. This is a video of hurricane Irma hitting Barbados.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Twitter: @Read4Ks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This is actually a 2016 video of a tornado, but the hoax has been viewed over 31 million times on Facebook.

    It's fake!

  4. 4. This is a video of goats getting evacuated in preparation for Irma.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Facebook: WPDEABC15
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    A local ABC affiliate posted the video on their Facebook page.

    It's real!

  5. 5. This is what the Sint Maarten airport looked like after Irma hit.

    Twitter: @RMA_Ins
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image is actually of the Los Cabos airport in Mexico after a 2014 hurricane.

    It's fake!

  6. 6. The PETS act, passed after Katrina, requires hotels to take in pets during emergency situations.

    facebook.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The PETS act urged local authorities to take animals into account during rescue efforts, but it does not require private businesses like hotels to take them in. You can see the FEMA instruction on pet care during emergencies here, and find pet-friendly businesses here.

    It's fake!

  7. 7. Hurricane Irma is so strong it's about to be designated a Category 6 storm.

    NOAA / Reuters
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale only rates hurricanes from 1 to 5, with 5 being the strongest. "Once you say catastrophic and there's near complete damage, why do you need a 6?" Dennis Feltgen, a spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, told CBC news.

    It's fake!

