Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS
Are you believing fake news?
Let's start off with some viral images. Is this a photo of a shark swimming in the street during the storm in Houston real or fake?
It's fake!
The doctored photo has made an appearance during at least three other hurricanes, and the man who posted it told BuzzFeed he's not sorry.
Black Lives Matter blocked rescue crews from getting to Houston.
It's fake!
Black Lives Matter activists have actually been helping storm victims, but that didn't stop conservative websites from spreading fake news about the activist group.
This is an image of the expected path Hurricane Irma will take.
It's fake!
After this fake forecast went viral, the National Weather Service had to issue a warning against this type of hoax. It's illegal to fake a weather report in the US, a crime punishable by a fine or up to 90 days of jail time.
In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, there was mass looting in the city.
It's fake!
While there was some theft in Houston, there was no mass looting. 4chan users organized the hashtag, and used old photos for a hoax that consistently appeared racially motivated.
This is an image of a family escaping Tropical Storm Harvey.
It's fake!
This image was tweeted as if it's recent, but it's actually from a 2016 Texas flood.
A man protested outside a Canadian courthouse against the confiscation of his bong and marijuana.
It's real!
The man told the Canadian Press that he won't stop protesting until his bong and medical marijuana are returned to him.
A man was stabbed by a member of "antifa" because he had a neo-Nazi haircut.
It's fake!
The man originally claimed he got stabbed by an "antifa" member over his haircut, but he later admitted to making the story up and accidentally stabbing himself.
