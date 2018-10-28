BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Drowning In Fake News

Debunked / Quiz

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Drowning In Fake News

This week we have stories about spiders, the bomb packages, and Ross from Friends.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 28, 2018, at 12:09 p.m. ET

  1. Police are trying to find a thief who looks like Ross from Friends.

    Facebook: BlackpoolPolice; Netflix
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," Blackpool police said.

  2. A man was arrested because of fake decals in Ikea.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story was published by a website that describes itself as "comedy" and "humour" but it went viral after a Twitter employee shared it.

  3. A man set his house on fire after using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The man caused $10,000 in damage, and 27 firefighters had to respond to his completely rational response, KETV reports.

  4. Mexican police were "brutalized" by the caravan moving from Honduras to the United States to seek asylum.

    Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The photos are six years old, and the original photographer said they were taken when "there was a confrontation between students and the police."

  5. The migrant caravan was moving directly into the path of a Category 5 hurricane.

    patrioticexpress.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    In a mix of hoax genres, a website combined fakes about the caravan and a hurricane. Hurricane Willa was coming in from the Pacific coast and heading inland. The caravan was nowhere near the path.

  6. The pipe bombs sent to prominent anti-Trump figures were not functional.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    FBI Director Christopher Wray and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the devices were working explosives.

  7. Fox News obscured images of the van the alleged bomber was driving.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all used similar images of the van and a Fox News spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the images were shown without any editing.

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT