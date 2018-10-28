If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about spiders, the bomb packages, and Ross from Friends.
Police are trying to find a thief who looks like Ross from Friends.
It's real!
"We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," Blackpool police said.
A man was arrested because of fake decals in Ikea.
It's fake!
The story was published by a website that describes itself as "comedy" and "humour" but it went viral after a Twitter employee shared it.
A man set his house on fire after using a blowtorch to kill spiders.
It's real!
The man caused $10,000 in damage, and 27 firefighters had to respond to his completely rational response, KETV reports.
Mexican police were "brutalized" by the caravan moving from Honduras to the United States to seek asylum.
It's fake!
The photos are six years old, and the original photographer said they were taken when "there was a confrontation between students and the police."
The migrant caravan was moving directly into the path of a Category 5 hurricane.
It's fake!
In a mix of hoax genres, a website combined fakes about the caravan and a hurricane. Hurricane Willa was coming in from the Pacific coast and heading inland. The caravan was nowhere near the path.
The pipe bombs sent to prominent anti-Trump figures were not functional.
It's fake!
FBI Director Christopher Wray and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the devices were working explosives.
Fox News obscured images of the van the alleged bomber was driving.
It's fake!
CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all used similar images of the van and a Fox News spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the images were shown without any editing.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
