Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

news / quiz / debunked

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

It's hairy out there, be vigilant.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 27, 2017, at 1:31 p.m. ET

  1. Is this viral photo of Donald Trump real or fake?

    facebook.com
    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This picture originally went viral in July, but it's photoshopped, Snopes reports.

  2. One of the soldiers killed in Niger was a deserter who led the rest into a trap.

    Getty Images
    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A website that labels itself as "satire" published the fake post and made up quotes from Breitbart, AP reports.

  3. Hundreds of scientific papers published this year prove that global warming is a myth.

    Getty Images
    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Breitbart published a post with that headline, but the claims in it misrepresented the scientific papers they were based on, Snopes reports.

  4. This tweet features a bear on a Canadian woman's patio.

    Twitter: @icarlyismygf
    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image was taken in Connecticut in May and the account who tweeted the fake posts a lot of spam.

  5. This image shows an owl orgasming.

    Twitter: @AndrewDHudson
    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Experts told BuzzFeed News that owls do not have an orgasm face like humans do.

  6. Janet Jackson was banned from performing at the Super Bowl after the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" incident.

    Getty Images
    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Many people tweeted that Jackson was banned from the event, but no such ban exists according to Snopes.

  7. Austria's new leader, Sebastian Kurz, banned George Soros's organizations from the country.

    REAL
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A conspiracy theory site made up quotes from Kurz about Soros’s Open Society Foundations, AP reports. The foundations don't even have offices in the country.

