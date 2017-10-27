Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS
It's hairy out there, be vigilant.
-
Is this viral photo of Donald Trump real or fake?
It's fake!
This picture originally went viral in July, but it's photoshopped, Snopes reports.
-
One of the soldiers killed in Niger was a deserter who led the rest into a trap.
It's fake!
A website that labels itself as "satire" published the fake post and made up quotes from Breitbart, AP reports.
-
Hundreds of scientific papers published this year prove that global warming is a myth.
It's fake!
Breitbart published a post with that headline, but the claims in it misrepresented the scientific papers they were based on, Snopes reports.
-
This tweet features a bear on a Canadian woman's patio.
It's fake!
The image was taken in Connecticut in May and the account who tweeted the fake posts a lot of spam.
-
This image shows an owl orgasming.
It's fake!
Experts told BuzzFeed News that owls do not have an orgasm face like humans do.
-
Janet Jackson was banned from performing at the Super Bowl after the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" incident.
It's fake!
Many people tweeted that Jackson was banned from the event, but no such ban exists according to Snopes.
-
Austria's new leader, Sebastian Kurz, banned George Soros's organizations from the country.
It's fake!
A conspiracy theory site made up quotes from Kurz about Soros’s Open Society Foundations, AP reports. The foundations don't even have offices in the country.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.