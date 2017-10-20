Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS
Are you falling for online hoaxes?
-
1. A man is suing an airline over serving him sparkling wine instead of champagne.
It's real!
Canadian Daniel Macduff launched a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing for advertising "champagne service" but providing an inferior sparkling wine on board, the National Post reports.
-
2. A family took in a coyote because they thought it was a lost dog.
It's fake!
The photo is from a 2014 story about Wylie, the domesticated coyote
-
3. This is an image from a Serbian animal brothel British people have allegedly been visiting.
It's fake!
The images used in the Mirror article are part of a meme that involves putting dogs in tights and pantyhose.
-
4. Jon, the owner of Garfield, drinks dog semen in this 1990 comic strip.
It's fake!
Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield, told BuzzFeed News the cup actually contained a high-protein drink for pregnant dogs.
-
5. First Lady Melania Trump used a body double during an interview given by her husband.
It's fake!
Everyone is obsessed with the flimsy and false conspiracy theory, but other photos from that day show it's clearly Melania standing next to President Trump.
-
6. Hillary Clinton was taped laughing about Irma victims, saying she wanted the hurricane to "wipe every Florida hillbilly off the map."
It's fake!
The claim was made by a "satirical" website, PolitiFact reports.
-
7. The deadly fires in Northern California were started by an undocumented immigrant.
It's fake!
According to the local sheriff, Breitbart made up the false story. The cause of the wildfires is still under investigation.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.