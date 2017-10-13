If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Are you falling for online hoaxes?
-
A New York restaurant put a “Putin burger” on the menu because the Russian president is "an outstanding politician and a historical figure.”
It's fake!
RT, the Kremlin news outlet, posted a video of the massive "Putin burger" filmed in a New York restaurant. However, the restaurant said the burger is not actually served there and never was.
-
Is this image of Lebron James real or fake?
It's fake!
This image is doctored. In the original photo James is wearing a shirt that says, "I can't breathe," which were the last words of Eric Garner when he was killed by police, Snopes reports.
-
Flight 666 landed safely in HEL on Friday the 13th.
It's real!
The flight has been operating for 21 years and has flown on Friday the 13th 11 times with no incidents, AP reports.
-
Donald Trump made fun of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for celebrating Thanksgiving six weeks early.
It's fake!
The original story was published by "satirical" publication Burrard St. Journal and included a fake tweet from Trump, Snopes reports.
-
President Trump signed an executive order to strip the NFL of its non-profit status.
It's fake!
The post was published on "satirical" website ConservativePaper.com, PolitiFact reports, but Trump signed no such order.
-
Hugh Hefner bought the crypt next to Marilyn Monroe, the first Playboy covergirl.
It's real!
Despite never meeting the actor, Hefner wanted to be buried next to Monroe. "I'm a believer in things symbolic," he once told LA Times. "Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up."
-
The NFL introduced a new rule to ban players from protesting the national anthem.
It's fake!
The NFL commissioner wrote in a memo it's his preference that players stand for the anthem but no policies have been changed, AP reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
