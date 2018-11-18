If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about the queen, the California wildfires, and a bedazzled pigeon.
-
Grinch-promoted pistachios use a slogan with sexual undertones.
It's fake!
This is just a creative photoshop job, Snopes reports, but people fell for it.
-
Is this a real column written by comic book legend Stan Lee?
It's real!
After Lee passed, his fans began sharing the column, which he wrote in 1968.
-
UK Prime Minister Theresa May quit after poor job performance.
It's fake!
Metro ran a misleading headline many believed referenced UK Prime Minister Theresa May, but the article was actually about a CEO named Paul May, Lead Stories reports.
-
This image shows a bobcat and a fawn cuddling together during the California fires.
It's fake!
This photo was actually taken in 2009, Snopes reports. It was taken by an animal rescue group during a wildfire near Santa Barbara, California. Workers at the time ran out of space to keep different species separate, so these two ended up in the same room.
-
A naked man snuck into a Florida restaurant and ate some ramen.
It's real!
Video cameras captured the naked man eating his own ramen at a picnic table in a Florida restaurant, Tampa Bay Times reports.
-
This image shows the Queen crying during the recent 100-year commemoration of the end of World War I.
It's fake!
An account that tweeted it regularly spreads falsehoods, but got over 5,000 retweets. The photo is actually from 2002.
-
Is this a real image of a bedazzled pigeon?
It's real!
An Arizona shelter that rescues birds is looking for the owner of this bedazzled pigeon, AZ Central reports.
-
