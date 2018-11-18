BuzzFeed News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

Debunked / Quiz

This week we have stories about the queen, the California wildfires, and a bedazzled pigeon.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on November 18, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET

  1. Grinch-promoted pistachios use a slogan with sexual undertones.

    It's fake!

    This is just a creative photoshop job, Snopes reports, but people fell for it.

  2. Is this a real column written by comic book legend Stan Lee?

    It's real!

    After Lee passed, his fans began sharing the column, which he wrote in 1968.

  3. UK Prime Minister Theresa May quit after poor job performance.

    It's fake!

    Metro ran a misleading headline many believed referenced UK Prime Minister Theresa May, but the article was actually about a CEO named Paul May, Lead Stories reports.

  4. This image shows a bobcat and a fawn cuddling together during the California fires.

    Twitter: @picOfReddit
    It's fake!

    This photo was actually taken in 2009, Snopes reports. It was taken by an animal rescue group during a wildfire near Santa Barbara, California. Workers at the time ran out of space to keep different species separate, so these two ended up in the same room.

  5. A naked man snuck into a Florida restaurant and ate some ramen.

    It's real!

    Video cameras captured the naked man eating his own ramen at a picnic table in a Florida restaurant, Tampa Bay Times reports.

  6. This image shows the Queen crying during the recent 100-year commemoration of the end of World War I.

    It's fake!

    An account that tweeted it regularly spreads falsehoods, but got over 5,000 retweets. The photo is actually from 2002.

  7. Is this a real image of a bedazzled pigeon?

    It's real!

    An Arizona shelter that rescues birds is looking for the owner of this bedazzled pigeon, AZ Central reports.

