If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Drowning In Internet BS
1. Refugees in Canada receive $3,874 monthly from the government.
It's fake!
A viral Facebook post claimed that "illegal" refugees in Canada receive nearly $4,000 per month from the government, but that's not accurate, Snopes reports. The in question document showed one-time benefits, not monthly, and was for a family of five people. Also, a person who receives benefits from the government cannot be "illegal."
2. This photograph shows Devin Patrick Kelley, the Texas church shooter, at a Bernie rally.
It's fake!
The image is actually from a January 2016 rally in Charleston, Snopes reports, and there is no resemblance between the person in the photo and the shooter.
3. An Alabama man who broke his hip picking out a watermelon at Walmart was awarded $7.5 million.
It's real!
Army veteran Sgt. Henry Walker went shopping for a watermelon at Walmart, Huffington Post reports, but his foot got stuck under a wooden pellet. He fell and broke his hip, which is what led to the $7.5 million award.
4. A Navy aircrew drew a giant penis over Washington.
It's real!
The Navy confirmed that the artwork was created by its pilots.
5. An woman in Florida was arrested for training her 65 cats to steal from her neighbors, collecting $650,000 worth of loot.
It's fake!
This hoax was brought to you by the creators of "Morgue Employee Cremated by Mistake While Taking a Nap" and "Woman Arrested For Training Squirrels To Attack Her Ex-Boyfriend." They run a fake-news website filled with false stories.
6. A Florida man is fighting authorities to keep his emotional support squirrel, Brutus.
It's real!
Ryan Boylan was told he has to get rid of the squirrel or face eviction, NBC Miami reports, but he's fighting to keep Brutus.
7. An angry mob in Saudi Arabia beheaded Sophia, the world's first robot citizen.
It's fake!
Sophia really is the world's first robot citizen, but it hasn't been beheaded. The article was published on a satirical website, Duffel Blog. It even fooled Mitch McConnell once.
