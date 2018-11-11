Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz
This week's stories are all about voter fraud, the midterms, and a dead pimp in Nevada.
Did a poll worker wear a violently racist T-shirt during midterms?
Nope!
A viral tweet mistakenly said the man was a poll worker, but he was not. He was, however, a registered nurse and a former police officer. He has since been fired by his employer.
Did a dead pimp get elected in Nevada?
It's real!
Dennis Hof, a pimp and Trump-inspired Republican candidate for the Nevada State Assembly, died last month. It was too late to take him off the ballot and he won the election.
Did the White House press secretary tweet a doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta at President Donald Trump’s press conference?
Yup, it's real.
After a controversy broke out over a White House staffer trying to take the mic from Acosta, a conspiracy site editor posted a doctored video, which the White House press secretary retweeted. It made Acosta look more forceful than he actually was.
Did Kim Davis lose an election to the man she refused to issue a same-sex marriage license to?
Nope, it's false.
Kim Davis, who rose to prominence in 2015 when she refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses in her role as a county clerk in Kentucky, did lose the election — but it wasn't to the man she refused to issue a license to.
Does this video show a machine error that proves voter fraud?
Nope, it's fake.
The video, which actually just shows a paper receipt jam, spread across social media in a coordinated campaign. Instagram and Facebook removed it, but Twitter left it up despite requests from election officials to take it down.
Did CNN host Don Lemon laugh at an American flag being burned?
It's fake!
This doctored video and image went viral across social media, Snopes reports, but the real broadcast shows Lemon was laughing at a joke.
Did Obama kick out a reporter for heckling him at the White House in 2015?
It's taken out of context!
As AP reports, the former president was responding to a protester who heckled him during a Pride Month reception.
