If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

It has been a long week, but you got this.

By Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 19, 2017, at 7:12 p.m. ET

  1. This image has been making rounds on social media, is it real or fake?

    Twitter / @MyLiveStudioFB
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Many people used the image to make fun of the president's physique but, as Snopes reports, it has been photoshopped.

    It's fake!

  2. Former FBI director James Comey said, under oath, that President Trump did not ask for a halt of the Russia investigation.

    Twitter / @JackPosobiec
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The quote is real, but it's from the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which has nothing to do with the Russia probe.

    It's fake!

  3. Thousands of dead people are registered to vote in North Carolina.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This claim has been making rounds in a chain email, implying there is wide-spread voter fraud going on in the state. But, as Politico reports, there's no truth to it.

    It's fake!

  4. Richard Nixon wrote a letter predicting Trump's success.

    Twitter / @archivesfdn
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The former president predicted it in 1987.

    It's real!

  5. The death of former DNC staffer Seth Rich has been linked to the tens of thousands of emails he leaked to WikiLeaks.

    Twitter / @FoxNews
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This conspiracy theory was pushed by Fox News, but the staffer died during a robbery and there is no evidence of him being in contact with WikiLeaks. Fox's chief source admitted he himself got his information from a Fox reporter and the family is threatening to sue over the false story. Despite the lack of evidence, many Trump supporters are asserting a connection between the death and Hillary Clinton.

    It's fake!

  6. Keeping all that in mind, is this tweet real or fake?

    Twitter / @RussianEmbassy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The Russian Embassy UK account really did tweet that.

    It's real!

  7. A man was charged with driving drunk in the parking lot at the New York State Police Academy.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As AP reports, the man then exited his vehicle and lay down in the grass.

    It's real!
