If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You have all the tools you need, let's do this.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on May 15, 2017, at 4:41 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Let's start with some viral tweets. Is this tweet from former FBI Director James Comey real or fake?

    It's fake!

    This screenshot was first posted by twitter user @internethippo, but it's not real. Among other things, this tweet has over 140 characters.

    It's fake!

  2. 2. A little girl told Donald Trump he's "a disgrace to the world."

    It's fake!

    The Donald Trump in the video is actor Anthony Atamanuik and it's part of a longer clip.

    It's fake!

  3. 3. A man held a "she's lying to you" sign while Theresa May was speaking at a campaign stop.

    It's fake!

    Some people fell for it, but the video is stitched together from two other videos.

    It's fake!

  4. 4. Is this quote from Sarah Palin real or fake?

    It's fake!

    As Snopes reports, the image was pushed by a handful unreliable sites, but Palin never said that.

    It's fake!

  5. 5. A Florida woman is suing the United Sons of Confederate Veterans after a camel attacked her as she was touring the last home of Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

    It's real!

    AP reports the woman said Sir Camelot injured her mentally and physically.

    It's real!

  6. 6. The GOP health care plan makes rape a pre-existing condition, which would cause survivors to lose their healthcare.

    It's fake!

    This rumor has been flying around social media, but it's not true. Here's everything that's real and false in the Republican healthcare bill.

    It's fake!

  7. 7. The Arby's restaurant got its name because it's another way of saying "roast beef."

    It's fake!

    Despite a popular tweet claiming otherwise, Arby's told BuzzFeed News the restaurant is named after the initials of its founders.

    It's fake!
