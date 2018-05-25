Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit
This week we have stories about ducks, lynx, and Meghan Markle's beagle.
-
1. Is this viral video of ducks waiting for the green light to cross the street real or fake?
You can see the full video here.
It's fake!
The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Facebook, but if you look closely you'll see some computerized movements from the ducks, Gizmodo reports.
-
2. Mussels contaminated with opioids just showed up in Seattle waters.
It's real!
Mussels can act like filters, but they're unaffected by the opioids scientists found them contaminated with. However other marine life, like salmon, could be affected.
-
3. Is this viral video of lynx making humanlike noises real or fake?
You can see the full video here.
It's real!
Scientists told BuzzFeed News that the lynx could be having a "territorial discussion" or this could be "the beginning of a mating ritual."
-
4. Meghan Markle's beagle Guy rode with the Queen to the royal wedding.
It's fake!
This photo was taken the day before, Snopes reports, and Barry did not make it to the wedding. Ruff life.
-
5. Did Donald Trump say, "I had the balls to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, and so should you"?
You can see the full video here.
It's fake!
A Belgian political party created this fake video as a part of their petition for action against climate change.
-
6. A Republican member of Congress said people should be allowed to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.
It's real!
Dana Rohrabacher, a California Representative who's up for reelection, lost the endorsement of the National Association of Realtors over his remarks.
-
7. Is the information in this meme real or fake?
It's fake!
The meme was created by a fake news site that labels itself as satirical, Lead Stories reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.