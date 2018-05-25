BuzzFeed News

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

news / quiz

This week we have stories about ducks, lynx, and Meghan Markle's beagle.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 25, 2018, at 4:07 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Is this viral video of ducks waiting for the green light to cross the street real or fake?

    Twitter: @wawinaApr

    You can see the full video here.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Facebook, but if you look closely you'll see some computerized movements from the ducks, Gizmodo reports.

  2. 2. Mussels contaminated with opioids just showed up in Seattle waters.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Mussels can act like filters, but they're unaffected by the opioids scientists found them contaminated with. However other marine life, like salmon, could be affected.

  3. 3. Is this viral video of lynx making humanlike noises real or fake?

    Nicole Lewis via Storyful

    You can see the full video here.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Scientists told BuzzFeed News that the lynx could be having a "territorial discussion" or this could be "the beginning of a mating ritual."

  4. 4. Meghan Markle's beagle Guy rode with the Queen to the royal wedding.

    Facebook: peter.singer1
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This photo was taken the day before, Snopes reports, and Barry did not make it to the wedding. Ruff life.

  5. 5. Did Donald Trump say, "I had the balls to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, and so should you"?

    Twitter: @sp_a

    You can see the full video here.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A Belgian political party created this fake video as a part of their petition for action against climate change.

  6. 6. A Republican member of Congress said people should be allowed to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.

    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Dana Rohrabacher, a California Representative who's up for reelection, lost the endorsement of the National Association of Realtors over his remarks.

  7. 7. Is the information in this meme real or fake?

    Facebook: thelastlineofdefense
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The meme was created by a fake news site that labels itself as satirical, Lead Stories reports.

