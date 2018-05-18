Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit
This has been a very, uh, shitty week.
-
A woman was fired for baking laxative-laced brownies for her coworker's goodbye party.
It's real!
According to a police report, the woman didn't like her ex-coworker and baked the laxative brownies, but she was found out in time and nobody ate them.
-
Octopuses came from space as eggs millions of years ago.
It's fake!
Despite numerous media outlets reporting otherwise, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest octopuses are aliens.
-
Maxine Waters said she would impeach Trump if she became president.
It's fake!
This meme uses an old CNN still with false quotes juxtaposed on it, Snopes reports.
-
A lottery winner was arrested for dumping $200,000 of manure on his ex-boss's lawn.
It's fake!
This hoax originated from a site that labels itself as satire, but many people believed it.
-
Is this photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei reading Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury real or fake?
It's real!
The supreme leader of Iran posted a photo of himself reading the controversial book, Snopes reports.
-
An angry woman pooped in a Tim Horton's restaurant and threw it at employees.
It's real!
Apparently, the woman was denied access to the restroom, which resulted in this incident.
-
Is this a real tweet from the president's account?
It's fake!
This tweet was photoshopped, Snopes reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
