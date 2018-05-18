BuzzFeed News

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This has been a very, uh, shitty week.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on May 18, 2018, at 9:47 a.m. ET

  1. A woman was fired for baking laxative-laced brownies for her coworker's goodbye party.

    Bhofack2 / Getty Images
    It's real!

    According to a police report, the woman didn't like her ex-coworker and baked the laxative brownies, but she was found out in time and nobody ate them.

  2. Octopuses came from space as eggs millions of years ago.

    Oceanbodhi / Getty Images
    It's fake!

    Despite numerous media outlets reporting otherwise, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest octopuses are aliens.

  3. Maxine Waters said she would impeach Trump if she became president.

    Screenshot
    It's fake!

    This meme uses an old CNN still with false quotes juxtaposed on it, Snopes reports.

  4. A lottery winner was arrested for dumping $200,000 of manure on his ex-boss's lawn.

    Lucentius / Getty Images
    It's fake!

    This hoax originated from a site that labels itself as satire, but many people believed it.

  5. Is this photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei reading Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury real or fake?

    instagram.com
    It's real!

    The supreme leader of Iran posted a photo of himself reading the controversial book, Snopes reports.

  6. An angry woman pooped in a Tim Horton's restaurant and threw it at employees.

    youtube.com
    It's real!

    Apparently, the woman was denied access to the restroom, which resulted in this incident.

  7. Is this a real tweet from the president's account?

    Screenshot
    It's fake!

    This tweet was photoshopped, Snopes reports.

