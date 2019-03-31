 Skip To Content
Take This Week's Fake News Quiz To Find Out If You're Being Duped By The Internet

This week we have stories about mannequins, Jussie Smollett, and a missed connection.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on March 31, 2019, at 1:44 p.m. ET

  1. A flight headed for Germany accidentally went to Scotland.

    It's real!

    Passengers going to Germany found themselves in Scotland's capital, Edinburgh. The airline is still investigating the incident, the BBC reports.

  2. Mannequins are using facial recognition technology to spy on shoppers for market research.

    It's real!

    Some companies are using mannequins to identify shoppers' age, gender, and race, Wired reports.

  3. Jussie Smollett's phone records show over 200 phone calls made to Kamala Harris.

    It's fake!

    The claim was spread by a website that didn't provide any sources, Lead Stories reports, and it seems to have originated on Reddit.

  4. Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke received back a $4.5 million donation he gave to the Democratic party.

    It's fake!

    This went viral on Facebook and Twitter, but there's no evidence that this money exchanged hands, which would be against the law, PolitiFact reports.

  5. The New Zealand government took Sky News and Fox News off the air because of their Christchurch mosque shooting coverage.

    It's fake!

    After a private satellite provider temporarily stopped carrying Sky News, the story got distorted online, Snopes reports. Many posted that the government banned Fox News, Sky News, or both, but the channels are still available in New Zealand.

  6. A Lithuanian man defrauded Google and Facebook by sending them invoices for items they never ordered or received.

    It's real!

    In total, the man siphoned nearly $50 million from companies, Reuters reports, but the funds have been recovered.

  7. Is this photo real or fake?

    It's fake!

    The picture is just bad photoshop, PolitiFact reports.

