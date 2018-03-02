If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Getting Knocked Out By Internet Bullshit
This week there are stories about poison cheesecake, a CNN spin machine, and Obama's UN ambitions.
-
The Canadian air force accidentally dropped a raft on a Florida woman's house.
It's real!
The 80-pound raft fell from a helicopter and smashed through a Florida woman's roof, narrowly missing her. A military spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they can't speak to how it happened.
-
CNN purchased an industrial-sized washing machine to spin news before publishing.
It's fake!
The website that published this news, Babylon Bee, labels itself as satire. People took the story literally anyway, Snopes reports.
-
Americans had their AR-15 guns blessed in a religious commitment ceremony.
It's real!
The church said the AR-15 rifles represent the "rod of iron."
-
Former president Barack Obama just announced a bid to become the next Secretary General of the UN.
It's fake!
The article was published by Your News Wire, a website notorious for spreading fake news, Snopes reports.
-
People are lighting their porches in red to show that their home is gun-free.
It's fake!
There are no credible reports of this kind of "campaign," and other stories on the website that claimed this are flat out false, Snopes reports.
-
A woman was accused of poisoning her doppelgänger with cheesecake and stealing her identity.
It's real!
The Russian woman, who has been indicted but not convicted, gave the cheesecake as a gift to the victim, BuzzFeed News reports. After eating it, the victim became ill but did not die.
-
Florida shooting survivor David Hogg tweeted an anti-gay message in 2016.
It's fake!
The font in the fake tweet doesn't match the one used by Twitter and there is no record of Hogg ever tweeting that message, Snopes reports.
-
