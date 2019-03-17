If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about farts, hackers, and the Hungarian government.
-
A new study shows that couples who fart in front of each other stay together longer.
It's fake!
There haven't been any known studies on the effect of flatulence on relationships, Lead Stories reports.
-
The Hungarian government used an image from the distracted boyfriend meme to illustrate a loving happy couple.
It's real!
The campaign was meant to encourage people to have kids.
-
This is a real video of Donald Trump not wearing a toupee.
It's fake!
This video was digitally manipulated, Snopes reports, and was spread by an account that frequently posts political memes.
-
Which picture shows a face of a real person and not an algorithmically generated one?
The face on the left is real!
Machine-generated faces are becoming more sophisticated. Learn how to tell the difference from a real face and a fake face here.
-
Is this a real video of showing the pilot losing control before the Ethiopian plane crash?
It's fake!
This footage is from a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013, Lead Stories reports.
-
Beto O'Rourke was once part of a hacker collective called "Cult of the Dead Cow."
It's real!
O'Rourke recently spoke to Reuters about his involvement with the collective some 30 years ago.
-
Did a Greenpeace co-founder say that climate change is fake?
It's fake!
The quote is real, but Patrick Moore is not a Greenpeace co-founder, Snopes reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
