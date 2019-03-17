 Skip To Content
If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

This week we have stories about farts, hackers, and the Hungarian government.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on March 17, 2019, at 1:19 p.m. ET

  1. A new study shows that couples who fart in front of each other stay together longer.

    Getty Images
    It's fake!

    There haven't been any known studies on the effect of flatulence on relationships, Lead Stories reports.

  2. The Hungarian government used an image from the distracted boyfriend meme to illustrate a loving happy couple.

    Obtained by BuzzFeed News
    It's real!

    The campaign was meant to encourage people to have kids.

  3. This is a real video of Donald Trump not wearing a toupee.

    Twitter / @PaulLeeTicks
    It's fake!

    This video was digitally manipulated, Snopes reports, and was spread by an account that frequently posts political memes.

  4. Which picture shows a face of a real person and not an algorithmically generated one?

    Martin Hesketh / Flickr I thispersondoesnotexist
    The face on the left is real!

    Machine-generated faces are becoming more sophisticated. Learn how to tell the difference from a real face and a fake face here.

  5. Is this a real video of showing the pilot losing control before the Ethiopian plane crash?

    Instagram: @celebritiesbuzz
    It's fake!

    This footage is from a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013, Lead Stories reports.

  6. Beto O'Rourke was once part of a hacker collective called "Cult of the Dead Cow."

    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
    It's real!

    O'Rourke recently spoke to Reuters about his involvement with the collective some 30 years ago.

  7. Did a Greenpeace co-founder say that climate change is fake?

    Twitter: @realDonaldTrump
    It's fake!

    The quote is real, but Patrick Moore is not a Greenpeace co-founder, Snopes reports.

