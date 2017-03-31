If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz, You're A Fake News Fighting Superhero
Let's woof this.
1. Is this image of Melania Trump real or fake?
It's real!
But it's from a decade ago, Snopes reports. The source is a 2006 photoshoot in Vogue.
2. A columnist tried to breastfeed a Canadian politician's baby at a party.
It's real!
And it's even weirder than the headline suggests. The columnist wasn't even lactating.
3. The father of 23 children only had sex at night because he thought his sperm was asleep.
It's fake!
The story is part of a large network of fake news sites that tries to mimic TMZ.
4. A racehorse named Donald Trump got neutered and might be renamed to Fake News.
It's real!
Trump, the South African racehorse, was not behaving himself so the owners had to get him neutered. Then, the country's horseracing authority asked the owners to change the name. Fake News is the leading contender.
5. The Kremlin tweeted that “Moscow will help Le Pen to win the elections.”
(Marie Le Pen is a French presidential candidate.)
It's fake!
A Russian news site did tweet that sentece, but they referred to an opinion they published, according to fact-checking project CrossCheck.
6. President Trump got a luxury model of Air Force One for his travelling needs.
It's fake!
The story was circulated on a fake news site, but images associated with it show a different luxury plane, AP reports.
7. A man was found dead in the belly of a python.
It's real!
I'm so, so sorry. Here's the story. Click at your own risk.
