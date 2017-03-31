BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz, You're A Fake News Fighting Superhero

news / debunked / quiz

If You Get 7/7 On This Quiz, You're A Fake News Fighting Superhero

Let's woof this.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 31, 2017, at 2:34 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Is this image of Melania Trump real or fake?

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    But it's from a decade ago, Snopes reports. The source is a 2006 photoshoot in Vogue.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  2. 2. A columnist tried to breastfeed a Canadian politician's baby at a party.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And it's even weirder than the headline suggests. The columnist wasn't even lactating.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  3. 3. The father of 23 children only had sex at night because he thought his sperm was asleep.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story is part of a large network of fake news sites that tries to mimic TMZ.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  4. 4. A racehorse named Donald Trump got neutered and might be renamed to Fake News.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Trump, the South African racehorse, was not behaving himself so the owners had to get him neutered. Then, the country's horseracing authority asked the owners to change the name. Fake News is the leading contender.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  5. 5. The Kremlin tweeted that “Moscow will help Le Pen to win the elections.”

    Getty Images

    (Marie Le Pen is a French presidential candidate.)

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A Russian news site did tweet that sentece, but they referred to an opinion they published, according to fact-checking project CrossCheck.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  6. 6. President Trump got a luxury model of Air Force One for his travelling needs.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story was circulated on a fake news site, but images associated with it show a different luxury plane, AP reports.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  7. 7. A man was found dead in the belly of a python.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    I'm so, so sorry. Here's the story. Click at your own risk.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT