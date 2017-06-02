BuzzFeed News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

Test your bullshit detector.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 2, 2017, at 5:18 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Trump reinstated a Memorial Day for police officers, which was cancelled by Obama.

    Getty Images
    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Many hyperpartisan sites pushed the false story but, as Snopes reports, Obama never cancelled the Memorial Day.

  2. 2. Donald Trump gained 5 million new bot followers in three days.

    Screenshot
    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Viral tweets claiming Trump gained millions of new bot followers fooled many, including Hillary Clinton, but they're not true.

  3. 3. Anti-fascist group Antifa desecrated military cemeteries for Memorial Day.

    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This tweet is part of a slew of Twitter accounts impersonating Antifa and spreading misinformation.

  4. 4. A man claimed the Unicorn Frappuccino made him gay.

    @ur_must_haves_by_mz.sheshe / Via instagram.com
    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    An article about the false claim was published on a satirical website, but many Facebook users believed it, Snopes reports.

  5. 5. After Donald Trump tweeted the "covfefe" typo, someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate.

    Twitter
    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    At least three states have reported COVFEFE plates being registered, AP reports.

  6. 6. A pigeon saluted Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was walking by.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    YouTube
    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Pidgeons don't know who the Russian president is, Snopes reports.

  7. 7. Young people could swing the British election.

    Twitter: @diponte
    REAL
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    For young people to swing the election, Britain would have to have more than twice the 18-24-year-olds it currently has. Read up on the misinformation spreading about the UK election here.

