If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You Are Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You Are Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Test your bullshit detector.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on June 9, 2017, at 3:05 p.m. ET

  Let's start with some viral images. Pick the real one.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Elmo photobombing Theresa May is real!

    The first and second photo of Donald Trump are fake, but the Elmo photobomb is definitely real.

    Elmo photobombing Theresa May is real!
    Via Getty Images

  A disgruntled man released bedbugs in a city office after his own bedbug complaint was met with inaction.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As AP reports, after a man was denied assistance with his bedbug problem, he came back with a jar of them and released the bugs at the office. Inspiring.

    It's real!

  A woman faked being blind for 28 years to avoid social interactions.

    RSVP / Via rsvpmagazine.ie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The hoax started out on a Spanish satirical website, but was then passed off as real. Probably because it was so relatable.

    It's fake!

  Thousands of Canadians gathered in front of the country's parliament building to voice support for Donald Trump.

    Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    There was a gathering, but police estimated a few hundred people showed up, not 5,000.

    It's fake!

  People chanted "Donald Trump, we love you" after the London Bridge attack last weekend.

    Twitter / @bocavista2016
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The video is from the March Against Racism in London, where pro-Trump counter-protesters showed up. Even though it was filmed months ago, Trump supporters mislabelled it as having been filmed right after the London Bridge attack.

    It's fake!

  Theresa May said, "Curbing the promotion of lesbianism in Merton's schools starts with girls having male role models in their lives."

    Twitter: @KCMANC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    There is absolutely no evidence that Theresa May said this, and a Conservative campaign spokesperson told BuzzFeed News this quote is false.

    It's fake!

  Fox News used a parody Reality Winner Twitter account during their broadcast about the alleged leaker.

    Twitter / @reality__winner
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image and on-screen text were doctored, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

