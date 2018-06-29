BuzzFeed News

If You Get All Five Questions Wrong, You're Drowning In Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

This week we have stories about Borat, soccer, and Harley-Davidson.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 29, 2018, at 4:22 p.m. ET

  This is a real image of anti-Trump protesters calling for the assassination of Republicans who defeat Democrats.

    archive.li
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This is an altered photograph of protesters in Chicago in 2016, Snopes reports.

  The Annapolis, Maryland, shooting suspect mutilated his fingertips to obscure his identity from authorities.

    Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although the police said that they had trouble reading the suspect's fingerprints, the reports that he intentionally mutilated his fingers are false, police say.

  An Australian politician was caught looking at a picture of Borat in a mankini during a parliament session.

    Fairfax / Via smh.com.au
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    An Australian politician really was looking at a picture of Borat in his mankini. He said that he was sent a photo by a friend who said, "This is how you will look at the beach." Very nice.

  Harley-Davidson's CEO called President Donald Trump "a moron."

    Twitter: @tinsleman
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This claim circulated on Facebook and Twitter, but Harley-Davidson's CEO never put out such a statement, Snopes reports.

  Germany is discussing nuking South Korea after being eliminated by their soccer team during the World Cup.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The article was originally published by a website that calls itself "fauxtire," Lead Stories reports.

