If You Get All Five Questions Wrong, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about Borat, soccer, and Harley-Davidson.
-
This is a real image of anti-Trump protesters calling for the assassination of Republicans who defeat Democrats.
It's fake!
This is an altered photograph of protesters in Chicago in 2016, Snopes reports.
-
The Annapolis, Maryland, shooting suspect mutilated his fingertips to obscure his identity from authorities.
It's fake!
Although the police said that they had trouble reading the suspect's fingerprints, the reports that he intentionally mutilated his fingers are false, police say.
-
An Australian politician was caught looking at a picture of Borat in a mankini during a parliament session.
It's real!
An Australian politician really was looking at a picture of Borat in his mankini. He said that he was sent a photo by a friend who said, "This is how you will look at the beach." Very nice.
-
Harley-Davidson's CEO called President Donald Trump "a moron."
It's fake!
This claim circulated on Facebook and Twitter, but Harley-Davidson's CEO never put out such a statement, Snopes reports.
-
Germany is discussing nuking South Korea after being eliminated by their soccer team during the World Cup.
It's fake!
The article was originally published by a website that calls itself "fauxtire," Lead Stories reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.