Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit
This week we have stories about a wedding bouquet, Fox News, and a parrot.
-
This photo offers the first look at children being held at a holding facility as a result of the Trump administration's policy of separating kids from their parents if they cross the border illegally.
It's fake!
These heartbreaking photos are from 2014, the Obama era.
-
This video shows the 6,000 people who marched to demand that anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson not be sent to jail.
It's fake!
There was a protest supporting anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson, but it was a few hundred people, not 6,000. The video in the tweet was taken a few weeks before Robinson's arrest, Lead Stories reports.
-
Is this a real tweet by Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren?
It's fake!
The tweet came from a parody account that posted it in 2016, Snopes reports. It recently started recirculating.
-
Fox announced it will pick up "Roseanne" after ABC canceled it.
It's fake!
The rumor stemmed from a satirical article, Lead Stories reports, though some people fell for it.
-
Is this video of a bridesmaid catching the wedding bouquet real or fake?
It's fake!
The video is actually from a 2016 Buick Super Bowl commercial, Snopes reports.
-
A parrot in Florida learned how to control an Amazon Echo with its voice.
It's real!
The parrot, named Petra, has been tormenting its owner by turning the lights on and off, NHPR reports.
-
There’s a video game that lets players shoot up a school.
It's real!
The game was removed from Valve's platform Steam after people objected.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.