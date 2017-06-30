If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Can you tell the real from the fake in these viral stories?
Let's start off easy. Is this product real or fake?
It's real!
It looks ridiculous, but it's a real thing you can buy.
A man died after smoking meth and trying to have sex with a crocodile.
It's fake!
You might not be surprised, but so, so many people fell for it.
Washington insiders say the president's health is deteriorating.
It's fake!
Although there are some legitimate editorials discussing Trump's health, this website claims to be satire and the image is clearly photoshopped.
Is the information in this meme real or fake?
It's fake!
This meme started a wave of stories about the government paying for McConnell's treatment, all of them false, as The Washington Post reports,
A fake Time magazine cover hangs in Trump's golf clubs.
It's real!
The Washington Post found that at least five of the clubs hung a fake Time cover for guests to see.
Is this Mad Magazine cartoon from 1992 real or fake?
It's real!
A viral tweet tweet about the 1992 cartoon featured a real comic from Mad Mag, Snopes reports.
Russia urges hepatitis shots for all travel to 'Gay-ropa'.
It's real!
Russia urged everyone traveling to Europe to get a hepatitis-A shot, citing the numerous pride festivals in the region, RFERL reports.
