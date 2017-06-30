BuzzFeed News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Can you tell the real from the fake in these viral stories?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on June 30, 2017, at 2:07 p.m. ET

  1. Let's start off easy. Is this product real or fake?

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    It looks ridiculous, but it's a real thing you can buy.

  2. A man died after smoking meth and trying to have sex with a crocodile.

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    You might not be surprised, but so, so many people fell for it.

    It's fake!

  3. Washington insiders say the president's health is deteriorating.

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    Although there are some legitimate editorials discussing Trump's health, this website claims to be satire and the image is clearly photoshopped.

    It's fake!

  4. Is the information in this meme real or fake?

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    This meme started a wave of stories about the government paying for McConnell's treatment, all of them false, as The Washington Post reports,

    It's fake!

  5. A fake Time magazine cover hangs in Trump's golf clubs.

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    The Washington Post found that at least five of the clubs hung a fake Time cover for guests to see.

    It's real!

  6. Is this Mad Magazine cartoon from 1992 real or fake?

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    A viral tweet tweet about the 1992 cartoon featured a real comic from Mad Mag, Snopes reports.

    It's real!

  7. Russia urges hepatitis shots for all travel to 'Gay-ropa'.

    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    Russia urged everyone traveling to Europe to get a hepatitis-A shot, citing the numerous pride festivals in the region, RFERL reports.

    It's real!
