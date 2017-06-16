If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Can you tell what's real anymore?
Let's start off with a viral photo. Is this image real or fake?
It's fake!
This hoax has been around for years, but it's definitely fake. The original photoshopped photo made the rounds after Putin's inauguration in 2014.
This is the official painting of Barack Obama, which will hang in the White House.
It's fake!
The portrait of Obama wearing his infamous tan suit went viral, but it's not being hung in the White House. Sadly.
The Alexandria shooter once held up a sign with Rand Paul's tweet printed on it. ".@Judgenap: Why do we have a Second Amendment? It's not to shoot deer. It's to shoot at the government when it becomes tyrannical!" the tweet says.
It's fake!
That sign was doctored. The original, undated, image shows Hodgkinson holding a "Tax the Rich" sign. Read all the misinformation from the Alexandria shooting here.
The UK government has issued a "D-Notice," censoring the media from reporting casualty numbers from the fire at Grenfell Tower.
It's fake!
A D-notice in the UK is issued on matters of national security, like following the Manchester bombing, but none were issued in this case. The rumor started percolating on left-wing blogs because reports on the number of victims were slow to come in.
In the wake of several scandals, Uber is taking steps to change its corporate culture. One of those steps is renaming the War Room to the Peace Room.
It's real!
Aside from renaming the War Room into the Peace Room, an Uber board member also made a sexist joke at a meeting about resolving sexism.
Ontario, a province in Canada, just passed a law that would allow authorities to remove children from their homes if the parents don't agree with the gender identity of the child.
It's fake!
The bill proposed many changes, one of them was around gender identity. The bill does not say that disagreement with a child about their gender identity or gender expression is enough to bring the child into care. Instead, it has to be part of "a pattern of abuse, neglect or serious emotional harm" before removing the child can be considered.
Ok, last one, is this image real or fake?
It's real!
Smirnoff's new campaign really is trolling Trump.
