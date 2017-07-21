BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker-Punched By Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker-Punched By Fake News

Get your bullshit detector ready.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 2:11 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Are these real ads from the Moscow airport?

    Rachel Palermo / Via Twitter: @RachelEPalermo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    When reached for comment about the airport ads, RT thanked the "troll armies that hacked the display screens for us" and warned that reporting on the ads could lead to being "accused of colluding with the Kremlin to promote its 'propaganda bullhorn.'"'

    It's real!

  2. 2. The White House chef resigned because Trump has only eaten fast food for the last six months.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story was published on a satirical news site, Politifact reports, and doesn't even include the chef's real name.

    It's fake!

  3. 3. In his final press conference, Obama said America owes him a "debt of gratitude."

    Conservative Daily Post
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The six-month-old article was recently reposted by a handful of conservative sites. Even six months later, the article fails to provide evidence Obama said the US owes him a "debt of gratitude," Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  4. 4. Former FBI leader James Comey is having an affair with former DNC chair Wasserman Schultz.

    freedomcrossroads.us
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The website that published the post targets conservatives with fake news, Politifact reports, and there's no truth to it.

    It's fake!

  5. 5. Is the image in this tweet real or fake?

    Twitter: @laurenduca
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Fox News really did run a graphic that said, "Eventually we will get something done," Snopes reports. Trump was talking about the death of the Republican health care bill.

    It's real!

  6. 6. A video shows an immigrant stealing from a Range Rover.

    Mad World News
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A handful of conservative websites said the man in the video is a "migrant," but the Metropolitan Police told BuzzFeed News he's a UK national.

    It's fake!

  7. 7. Is the quote in this image real or fake?

    Twitter: @TheFourthStooge
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The word "atheist" doesn't make an appearance in the book, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT