Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This week we have stories about Russians, Republicans, and Obama's tie.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2018, at 2:47 p.m. ET

  1. Bill Browder's associates donated over $400 million to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

    Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This incorrect claim was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference with President Donald Trump. PolitiFact searched through financial records and found the donation amount to Clinton and the DNC from Browder (a Kremlin enemy) was a total of $315,000.

  2. A former Olympian wrote lewd messages on her former partner's home in pig blood.

    Flickr: duncanh1
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Lizzie Purbrick wrote messages like “whore,” “lady slut,” and “big dick lord,” and drew a penis on the floor after catching him cheating on her, the Guardian reports.

  3. This is a real image of Putin pulling former president Barack Obama's tie.

    Twitter: @MikeTokes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image has been photoshopped, as the original image clearly shows no tie grab, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!
    Via Obama White House / Flicker Creative Commons

  4. This is picture of the 2,000-year-old sarcophagus that was just opened.

    Ministry of Antiquities
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The sarcophagus has been opened and now we have 2,000-year-old bone soup.

    It's real!
    Via Facebook: moantiquities

  5. A Republican candidate killed his mom in self-defense and used the story to defend gun rights.

    Screenshots
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Bobby Wilson told the story of defending himself against an alleged attacker without mentioning the person he killed was his mom.

  6. This is a photo of Maria Butina, the Russian woman charged with being an unregistered foreign agent.

    Twitter: @search
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although the woman in the photo may look like Butina, the red-haired woman in the picture is actually an NSC staffer.

    It's fake!
    Via Twitter: @SimonMaloy

  7. Future Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is also a DJ who goes by the monicker DJ D-Sol.

    Flickr: labelleinconnue
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The 56-year-old incoming CEO spins dubstep, CNBC reports.

CORRECTION

Goldman Sachs's, Bill Browder's, and DJ D-Sol's names were misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

