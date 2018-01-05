Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS
Welcome to 2018, everything is still bad.
-
This image of a woman waving a white headscarf is from the mass anti-government protests in Iran.
It's fake!
This photo was used by several websites and Twitter personalities, but it was shot before the protests and is part of a separate movement.
-
This is a video of the recent anti-government protests in Iran.
It's fake!
As news of the Iran protests broke, many accounts began spreading old videos from other protests and other countries, Snopes reports.
-
Below is an excerpt from the explosive book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.
It's fake!
This started out as a parody of the upcoming book, but some people took it seriously.
-
Employees at an Alabama Walmart operated a meth lab in the store.
It's fake!
This story has circulated on unreliable websites for months, but it's not true. A spokesperson for Walmart told PolitiFact they are unaware of any meth labs being discovered in Alabama stores.
-
It was so cold in Florida this week that iguanas were freezing and falling out of trees.
It's real!
Usually the iguanas aren't dead, just frozen, so you can bring them back to life by moving them into the sun.
-
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are no longer available starting Jan. 1, 2018.
It's fake!
This is a case of an old hoax becoming new again. Originally this fake news item went viral in September 2017, but PolitiFact reports it was repurposed for 2018.
-
Chocolate is on track to go extinct in the next 40 years.
It's fake!
Clickbait headlines have been misleading about scientific reports on the subject, Snopes reports, so you don't have to hoard any chocolate.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.