Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz
This week we have stories about hamburgers, cats, and injected semen.
-
A Clemson quarterback said the White House fast food spread was "the best meal we ever had."
It's fake!
A meme spread the false information, Snopes reports, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence corrected the record.
-
A DNA test is able to show you how much Mexican DNA you have.
It's fake!
In a commercial going viral this week, the airline Aeromexico unveiled a business strategy that also pokes fun at fears about the border: It is supposedly giving Americans discounted airfare to Mexico based on how much “Mexican DNA” they have. However, genetic genealogist Blaine Bettinger told BuzzFeed News, “It’s an impossibility to really identify anyone’s DNA to be ‘Mexican.’”
-
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar co-sponsored a bill together to recognize Muslim holidays as national holidays.
It's fake!
Tlaib and Omar have not co-sponsored any bills, Snopes reports.
-
A man injected himself with semen to cure back pain.
It's real!
And it did not go well for him.
-
A Silicon Valley landlord rents a $1,500 apartment to two cats.
It's real!
The cats even have their own Apple TV, Mercury News reports.
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that "owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution."
It's fake!
A meme that went viral online featured a made up a quote by the congresswoman, Snopes reports.
-
A drunk demolition driver was arrested for blowing up the wrong building.
It's fake!
The hoax comes from a website well-known to spread falsehoods, Lead Stories reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.