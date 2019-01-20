BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz

Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz

This week we have stories about hamburgers, cats, and injected semen.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2019, at 2:55 p.m. ET

  1. A Clemson quarterback said the White House fast food spread was "the best meal we ever had."

    Susan Walsh / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A meme spread the false information, Snopes reports, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence corrected the record.

  2. A DNA test is able to show you how much Mexican DNA you have.

    youtube.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    In a commercial going viral this week, the airline Aeromexico unveiled a business strategy that also pokes fun at fears about the border: It is supposedly giving Americans discounted airfare to Mexico based on how much “Mexican DNA” they have. However, genetic genealogist Blaine Bettinger told BuzzFeed News, “It’s an impossibility to really identify anyone’s DNA to be ‘Mexican.’”

  3. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar co-sponsored a bill together to recognize Muslim holidays as national holidays.

    archive.fo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Tlaib and Omar have not co-sponsored any bills, Snopes reports.

  4. A man injected himself with semen to cure back pain.

    Diy13 / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And it did not go well for him.

  5. A Silicon Valley landlord rents a $1,500 apartment to two cats.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The cats even have their own Apple TV, Mercury News reports.

  6. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that "owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution."

    Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A meme that went viral online featured a made up a quote by the congresswoman, Snopes reports.

  7. A drunk demolition driver was arrested for blowing up the wrong building.

    worldnewsdailyreport.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The hoax comes from a website well-known to spread falsehoods, Lead Stories reports.

ADVERTISEMENT