Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz

In a commercial going viral this week, the airline Aeromexico unveiled a business strategy that also pokes fun at fears about the border: It is supposedly giving Americans discounted airfare to Mexico based on how much “Mexican DNA” they have. However, genetic genealogist Blaine Bettinger told BuzzFeed News, “It’s an impossibility to really identify anyone’s DNA to be ‘Mexican.’”